Cardinals won’t have DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday

Getty Images

Arizona’s best receiver won’t be available to catch passes from their fourth starting quarterback of the year.

The Cardinals have downgraded DeAndre Hopkins to out for Sunday’s game at Atlanta, with a knee injury.

Hopkins had been listed as questionable. He first appeared on the injury report this week on Friday, after not practicing at all.

The Cardinals are currently playing out the string. It’s possible Hopkins has played his last game as a Cardinals. He has a $19.45 million salary for 2023, and a cap number in excess of $30 million.