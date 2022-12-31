David Blough becomes the 64th NFL starting quarterback this year

The NFL has admitted that it aggressively enforces the rule against roughing the passer to ensure maximum quarterback health, since it’s quarterbacks who make games compelling — and in turn generate big TV audiences.

Even with those efforts, the Cardinals’ decision to go with well-traveled David “Mister Plow” Blough over Trace McSorley on Sunday against the Falcons means that the NFL will have had 64 different starting quarterbacks through 17 weeks. As noted by Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, that ties the non-strike-season record set in 2007.

Eleven teams have had only one starting quarterback all year long: the Bills, Bengals, Jaguars, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Vikings, Packers, Lions, Buccaneers, and Seahawks.

It’s not all about injuries. The Browns shifted from Jacoby Brissett to Deshaun Watson after Watson’s suspension ended. The Colts made a business decision regarding Matt Ryan (twice), and the Raiders recently made a business decision regarding Derek Carr. Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was eventually benched, as was Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Still, most of the Week One starters who missed one or more games did so due to injury. And then, for several teams backups were injured, too. The Cardinals are now on their fourth starter. Nine teams have started three different quarterbacks: the 49ers, Titans, Jets, Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, Rams, Panthers, and Texans.

No, it’s not ideal for the NFL. The next question becomes whether teams will have their top quarterbacks for the postseason. The 49ers won’t. The Eagles possibly (but not likely) won’t. The Titans, if they make it, won’t. The Ravens possibly won’t. The Dolphins possibly won’t, if they qualify.

17 responses to “David Blough becomes the 64th NFL starting quarterback this year

  4. If the Cardinals pick 3rd or 4th, they can draft a QB that’s taller than 5-9, preferably 6-2 to 6-4. The Kyler experiment is over. (The Kliff experiment is over too). Keim too.

  6. Football is 99.9% safe. Those seem like pretty good odds until you’re taking almost a thousand snaps every season.

  8. I think there have always been about 10 QBs in the league that were good. The rest were ranging from so-so to bad. Teams could still win with good defense and run game but the nfl has made it a point to remove those aspects from the game. And this is what you get. QB injuries from running style qbs and coaches desperately searching for answers when their starter goes down.

  9. The defenders are bigger, stronger and faster than ever. Couple that with smaller QBs, worst offensive line play, and more emphasis on head injuries mean you better have a strong backup.

  10. Let’s not kid ourselves. Very few QB’s are injured while doing their REAL JOB – passing the ball. Many of the fake QB’s we have in the league (really starting running backs) are hurt while running. My proposal to combat this is to limit QB’s to a maximum of six positive yard rushes and then to disqualify the player and to assess a 15 yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty should they attempt a seventh and then to throw the bum out of the game. This would force QB’s to choose when to run and to eliminate the nauseating propensity of bad QB’s from just running the ball and not even to take to doing their job.

  11. Quarterbacks get hurt by taking hits not by running.

    The key for a running quarterback is to avoid taking hits. Cam Newton took hits edit shortened his career.
    If a QB slides or runs out of bounds he avoids a hit

  13. If we’ve had 64 quarterbacks at this stage of the season–prior to the playoffs–does it make anyone else think the season is just too long?

    You know, we might get better overall play if we went back to a 14-game regular season with two rounds of playoffs and the Super Bowl.

    I know more games means more dollars. But more games does not necessarily mean better players are playing or that the football itself is better.

  14. “roughingthepasser says:
    December 31, 2022 at 10:48 am
    Quarterbacks get hurt by taking hits not by running.”

    Kyler Murray says otherwise, but your point generally isn’t wrong. Each hit increases the likelihood of an injury. Fight for 1st downs by all means, but sometimes that extra yard or two isn’t worth getting blown up.

  15. I’m looking forward to watching the playoffs as much as I ever had, and one of the reasons is all the great young QB’s who have come into the league in recent years. Most are healthy and going strong. The 49ers seem to have found their best QB in Brock Purdy. The 49ers have by far the top defense in the NFL. They are one of the few teams in history that aren’t relying on an elite QB. Shanahan can win with just about any decent QB. The Eagles have a good team. Hurts has really come of age, but I think Gardner Minshew can win. He can do what Nick Foles did. The Cardinals have Kyler Murray. After that, it doesn’t matter. Matt Ryan and Derek Carr were not winning anything, so going without those two guys would probably generate more interest than if they were playing. Watson probably generates a much bigger TV audience than Brissett, and Kenny Pickett has quickly become one of the bright young star QB’s who everyone can’t wait to watch. We still have Josh Allen, Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Herbert, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, and now Baker Mayfield is generated some excitement. And Tom Brady is a guy you have to watch. Never know when that opportunity won’t be available. I would say the NFL has a wealth of great QB’s. I’m expecting all-time high TV ratings this playoff season.

  17. Yes, qbs run more in this era, but on the flip side they also drop back to pass way more, the running game in the NFL use to factor more. They used to run 40 times a game. Now they throw 40+ on the regular

