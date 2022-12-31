David Blough becomes the 64th NFL starting quarterback this year

USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has admitted that it aggressively enforces the rule against roughing the passer to ensure maximum quarterback health, since it’s quarterbacks who make games compelling — and in turn generate big TV audiences.

Even with those efforts, the Cardinals’ decision to go with well-traveled David “Mister Plow” Blough over Trace McSorley on Sunday against the Falcons means that the NFL will have had 64 different starting quarterbacks through 17 weeks. As noted by Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, that ties the non-strike-season record set in 2007.

Eleven teams have had only one starting quarterback all year long: the Bills, Bengals, Jaguars, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Vikings, Packers, Lions, Buccaneers, and Seahawks.

It’s not all about injuries. The Browns shifted from Jacoby Brissett to Deshaun Watson after Watson’s suspension ended. The Colts made a business decision regarding Matt Ryan (twice), and the Raiders recently made a business decision regarding Derek Carr. Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was eventually benched, as was Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Still, most of the Week One starters who missed one or more games did so due to injury. And then, for several teams backups were injured, too. The Cardinals are now on their fourth starter. Nine teams have started three different quarterbacks: the 49ers, Titans, Jets, Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, Rams, Panthers, and Texans.

No, it’s not ideal for the NFL. The next question becomes whether teams will have their top quarterbacks for the postseason. The 49ers won’t. The Eagles possibly (but not likely) won’t. The Titans, if they make it, won’t. The Ravens possibly won’t. The Dolphins possibly won’t, if they qualify.