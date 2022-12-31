Jets elevate Chris Streveler for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

Both Zach Wilson and Christ Streveler handled the quarterback snaps for the Jets in Week 16. In Week 17, one of them will have a chance to play at Seattle.

Wilson will be inactive for the game; the team already has made that announcement. Streveler has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

That doesn’t guarantee Streveler will be in uniform on Sunday. At least once before this season, he was elevated but not on the game-day roster.

He was fairly effective in relief of Wilson during the loss to the Jaguars, providing a much-needed spark that ultimately wasn’t strong enough to make a difference.

The Jets also have activated tackle Cedric Ogbuehi from injured reserve. He had missed four games with a groin injury.