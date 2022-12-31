NFL-NFLPA conclude Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion was handled properly

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2022, 12:24 PM EST
SPORTS-FBN-HYDE-COLUMN-FL
Getty Images

For the second time this year, the NFL and NFL Players Associated conducted, and completed, a joint review of whether the concussion protocol properly was applied to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The league and union issued a joint statement on Saturday.

“The NFL and NFLPA concluded their joint review of the application of concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers,” the statement explains. “The joint review determined the protocol was not triggered. The protocol is initiated when a player receives an impact to the head and exhibits or reports signs or symptoms suggestive of a concussion. The review established that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol.”

The statement glosses over the question of whether someone should have examined Tagovailoa after his head hit the turf, late in the second quarter of the game. Maybe if someone had looked closely, they would have decided to pull Tagovailoa from the game.

Indeed, the fact that people like Dolphins offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell “saw some things in the game” suggesting that something was amiss shows that, if someone had bothered to evaluate Tua after he struck his head, maybe someone would have seen the symptoms of a head injury.

Moreover, Bevell’s comment directly contradicts the declaration that symptoms were not “exhibited” until Monday.

There’s no dispute that Tua suffered a concussion on Sunday. The statement, quite frankly, tap dances around the most important question.

Why didn’t someone, at some point during the game, simply make sure Tua was OK after his head clearly and obviously struck the ground?

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “NFL-NFLPA conclude Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion was handled properly

  1. Because there are 22 players of the field at a time with possibly 3 doctors looking for plays that could be considered a concussion. If said player doesn’t some visible signs of stumbling and walks off the field normally are the supposed to check after every tackle or play? Maybe they need a spotter for every player on the field not being sarcastic but every player is equal regardless of salary or position.

  3. Is there a way to verify there’s actually a concussion spotter present at games or to confirm they’re paying attention at all?

    Time and time again we’re seeing PLAYERS calling out symptoms on the field, but the paid professional concussion spotters allegedly present don’t see anything ever. Are they actually there watching?

    There’s a number of tools my employer can use to track my efficiency at work — maybe we need something like that for this position too, considering I’m not convinced there’s actually someone in this role at the games

  4. In real time even without the benefit of replay anyone watching the telecast could see the exact moment he was concussed. Something is seriously wrong with the Dolphins coaching staff to let this go the way they did. McDaniel isn’t convincing anyone that they didn’t see it as well, and his crocodile tears for Tua’s health the following day is a lame attempt to save face.

  6. This is so tiresome. Both the NFL and NFLPA said said it was handled properly. I really don’t know what else you expect. But please make a suggestion instead of just trying to stir things up continuously.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.