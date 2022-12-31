Some Broncos players weren’t thrilled with padded practice this week

The Broncos have, in some ways, become even more fascinating in the aftermath of the firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Beyond the concerted effort to rally around quarterback Russell Wilson — an endeavor that seems rooted in making the team as attractive as possible to potential coaching candidates — interim coach Jerry Rosburg opted to have a padded practice. With two meaningless regular-season games left.

Rosburg explained to reporters on Thursday that he opted for a padded practice because, under the labor deal, the team had one more padded practice available this year. But the availability of a padded practice doesn’t mean the padded practice has to be used.

We’ve caught wind that some players — players who would prefer to emerge from final days of a lost season as healthy as possible — weren’t happy about it.

Why should they be? While playing in the final two games requires maximum effort and physical risk because film is film regardless of the game from which the film comes, players by the end of a given season are doing everything they can to hold their bodies together. A padded practice doesn’t help that effort.

And it’s not as if they’re going to magically rise up and overachieve in an effort to get Rosburg the permanent job. Everyone knows he was a distant Plan B after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero wisely passed on the opportunity to captain a sunken, drunken ship for two games against a pair of playoff teams, the Chiefs and Chargers.

The bottom line is that the balance of the 2022 season should be all about ensuring that the flak-riddled plane crash lands as smoothly as it can, with minimal player injuries and minimal morale issues among a roster that is sure to be overhauled, as much as it possibly can be, in the coming months.

7 responses to “Some Broncos players weren’t thrilled with padded practice this week

  1. Poor take from a talking head. It’s ok for players to not be ok with a padded practice but to minimize it to essentially saying the team should just go thru the motions instead of doing something that could improve individual players is ridiculous

  2. The team quit against the Rams, I think the padded practice was a way to signal that that was not OK.

  3. The NFL is a worse product this year and in recent years because they don’t practice enough in pads. I don’t think this is even a debatable issue.

  4. Might be a message that they’ve had it too soft. Broncos fans are hoping the next coach makes them tougher. It’s ok to start mentality preparing for it now. Their bodies have many months to heal after next week.

  5. Maybe more padded practices earlier in the year would have helped? The lack of preseason and preseason hitting has led to an explosion of soft tissue injuries in the early part of the NFL season in recent years.

    At this point though, padded practice vs non-padded practice isn’t going to make a difference. I think Jerry just wants to show he’s trying to do something.

