Trey Lance undergoes another surgery on ankle

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Trey Lance has had a second straight “successful surgery” on his ankle. Which sort of means the first one wasn’t.

The team has announced that Lance, who broke his ankle in Week Two, has had a second surgery to “remove hardware” from the ankle.

Here’s the quote from the item posted by the team: “Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance’s ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle.”

They can glass-hall-full it all they want, but it’s not a great development.

The team says Lance is expected to return for Organized Team Activities. Which means it will be several more months until he’s good to go.

The 49ers likely will have Lance and Brock Purdy as their top quarterbacks entering 2023. Some may already want the rookie to be the guy next year.