Who will be the next Broncos coach?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2022, 1:43 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Of the three current head-coaching openings for 2023, the vacancy in Denver has become the most intriguing.

The Broncos have brand-new ownership with unlimited financial resources. They have a loyal and dedicated fan base that is starving to end a record seven-year stretch of no playoff appearances since the most recent Super Bowl win.

It’s common for teams who have fired a coach to look for a replacement who is, in one or more ways, the exact opposite. For the Broncos, it becomes critical to avoid hiring a coordinator who has never before been a head coach, given the dramatic differences between the two jobs — and the simple reality that it’s impossible to know whether a competent coordinator can be an effective head coach until landing in that job.

The Broncos surely won’t want to roll the dice on another coordinator who has never been a head coach. They’ll likely look for candidates who have coached successfully, at the NFL level.

Obviously, Sean Payton is the current A-list white whale. But he’ll come with a requirement to compensate the Saints. Setting aside Payton and other current head coaches with other teams (such as Mike Tomlin), here’s a list of potential head-coaching candidates who have shown that they can coach at the pro level, and who are currently available for no compensation other than their paychecks.

The list is alphabetical.

Jim Caldwell: Caldwell led the Colts to Super Bowl XLIV, and he had the chronically dysfunctional Lions moving in the right direction before being replaced by Matt Patricia.

Bill Cowher: He last coached in 2006, a year after winning Super Bowl XL. After lingering on the fringes of returning for several years after that, he settled into his TV role with CBS. It’s believed at this point he’s never coming back.

Tony Dungy: The Hall of Famer retired after the 2008 season, two years after winning Super Bowl XLI. Could the Wal-Mart moguls make him an offer he wouldn’t refuse?

Jason Garrett: He coached America’s Team for nine-plus seasons. He co-existed with an owner so meddlesome he made himself the G.M. His teams competed, making it to the playoffs three times.

Brian Flores: He’d be an intriguing option. However, he has a pending lawsuit against several teams, including the Broncos. And the Broncos reacted strongly to his allegation that he received a sham interview from team representatives who were “disheveled” and who appeared to have been “drinking heavily” the night before. While that was a different Denver regime, it could be hard for new ownership to overlook it.

Jim Harbaugh: He won immediately and consistently in San Francisco, and he still wants another crack at the unfinished business of winning a Super Bowl. Plus, he competed against quarterback Russell Wilson during the first three years of his career. That could help Harbaugh understand how best to deploy Wilson now.

Gary Kubiak: He’s retired, but he was retired when he became the Denver coach in 2015 — winning a Super Bowl in his first year on the job.

Marvin Lewis: Lewis took the Bengals to the playoffs seven times, despite the challenges inherent to leading a team that has a well-earned reputation for not wanting to spend excessive amounts of hard-earned cash. He has 16 years of NFL head-coaching experience.

Dan Quinn: Quinn had the Falcons on the brink of a victory in Super Bowl LI. His Atlanta teams were consistently competitive.

Steve Wilks: Wilks has limited head-coaching experience, but he’s the kind of tough, hard-nosed, old-school coach the Broncos could use. If the Panthers make the playoffs, Wilks quite possibly will get a chance to stay in Carolina as the non-interim successor to Matt Rhule.

Mike Zimmer: He would definitely be the opposite of Nathaniel Hackett. He’d bring an old-school, Parcells-style approach to the Broncos, and he wouldn’t coddle their franchise quarterback. Frankly, Russell Wilson at this point in his career may need a coach who refuses to tiptoe around the highest-paid player (by far) on the team.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Who will be the next Broncos coach?

  2. With Russell’s ridiculous contract and no draft picks for the next couple of years nobody wants that Headcoaching job. The only way its fixable is finding some way to buy out Russell’s contract because at this point Russell isn’t fixable.

  4. Why would anyone even list Cowher and Dungy? Both have been gone so long that putting them on a list like this is just about the laziest thing imaginable. Can you really not come up with better candidates than guys who haven’t coached in 14 and 16 years? C’mon Florio, you’re one of the most knowledgeable football guys out there, you can come up with a better list than this.

  6. If I were a Bronco’s fan I would want either Payton or Harbaugh. Everyone else is a retread.

  7. Is this list satire? Bill Cowher? Marvin Lewis? Mike Zimmer? Those guys are all well into their 60’s and aren’t even in the league anymore. May as well add Brian Billick, Jeff Fisher, and Chan Gailey to the list to round it out.

  8. I do not think it will be any of the retreads listed. The Broncos will go with young, fresh talent.

  10. I’d imagine that the new ownership will go after a big name and proven coach like Harbaugh, but this isn’t a very desirable job and Harbaugh will have his options if he chooses to come back. Other than Harbaugh, this list is pretty uninspiring considering nearly a third of them aren’t coming back.

  12. most of the sports ‘experts’ in Denver are saying Jerry Rosburg won’t be retained as the HC and maybe they’re right…However, lets wait and see how he does. He has the experience & demeanor the club wants and needs…..? He’s not afraid to make changes…
    As to the above list, the retired will remain retired, the ‘personalities’, ‘problem child’ & ‘broken toys’ aren’t needed, that takes the list down considerably. So from what’s left I’d take Zimmer but I also think the list is incomplete…too be continued.

  13. Every name on this list is a retread in some capacity. I agree it’s a bad fit for Payton because why would he want to inherit Russ? But WalMart could offer him so much $$$ he wouldn’t be able to say no… But he would want control over the 53 and I’m guessing Paton would not give that up, so unless Paton gets fired (doubtful) Payton doesn’t make sense. Quinn would be a decent pick if he brought in a big name OC to help fix Russ. Harbaugh would be interesting since he’s never had much interest in total control and might be able to get something out of Wilson. Of assistants who are out there, Steichen in Philly would not be bad since he is widely credited with turning Hurts from a one dimensional QB into a MVP candidate.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.