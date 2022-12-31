Window is closing on holiday stuff

Anthony Zych

It’s December 30. The window on another year is closing.

So is the window on our two biggest (our two only) holiday promotions.

First, it’s the last chance to get a free signed and personalized bookplate for Playmakers, my book of essays about the modern NFL. Buy the book, follow the instructions, and your bookplate will arrive, for placement inside your copy of Playmakers.

If you’ve purchased the book since December 21, you qualify for the free bookplate. The promotion ends on Monday, January 2.

Second, my free (cash-back guarantee) Christmas novel goes away early next week. Until then, you can read On Our Way Home for free, from start to finish. Or finish to start, if you prefer. Either way, it goes away soon.

Believe it or not (why would you ever believe anything I say?), I’ve been approached to prepare a movie treatment for it. Once I figure out what a movie treatment is, I’ll be doing that. So you can either wait for the movie that surely will never be made, or you can go ahead and read the story now.

Whatever you choose to do or not do, have a safe and happy new year. Thanks for spending time with us in 2022. And here’s to a great 2023.