Yannick Ngakoue will undergo throat surgery

On Friday, the Colts added defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the injury report, with a throat issue. On Saturday, the Colts placed Ngakoue on injured reserve, ending his season.

Via ESPN, Ngakoue will undergo throat surgery.

He began to fell discomfort in his his throat in the days after Monday night’s loss to the Chargers.

Ngakoue, who spent his first four seasons with the Jaguars, has played for four teams in the past three seasons — the Vikings, Ravens, Raiders, and Colts.

He had 9.5 sacks this year for the Colts. He’s due to be a free agent in March.