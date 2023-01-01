12-4 Vikings have been outscored by 19 points

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2023, 8:36 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
When the Vikings win, they don’t win by much. When they lose, they don’t mess around.

After losing 41-17 to the Packers on Sunday, the 12-4 Vikings has given up 19 more points than they have scored this year.

It’s 395 for, and 414 against. With one game left to play.

Barring a 20-point win at Chicago next Sunday, the Vikings will finish without scoring more points than their opponents, even though Minnesota will be 12-5 or 13-4.

All that matters is wins, but the decisive nature of the losses and the horseshoe-up-the-butt habit of winning has caused many to not believe the Vikings won’t be able to compete in the looming postseason.

  1. Hope Vikings fans enjoyed their year. Packers will be back on top next couple of years. A little reset with some players and the Packers are already the better team.

  3. The 2022 Vikings were frauds, but at least they were winning.

    The 2023 Vikings look like…………….the Vikings.

  4. I’m just glad that Jefferson won’t be getting that receiving record. Unless they force throw it. Which is typical of the Vikings.

  5. I just picked up the updated version of the Merriam-Webster dictionary. They updated the definition of ‘believe your own press clippings’: it just says the 2022 Minnesota Vikings.

  7. One of the reasons the Vikings are frauds because Cousins is their QB. That idiot Spielman mortgaged the future by signing Cousins and the new regime are stuck trying to make something with it. The defense is horrible, and so much money was tied into Cousins that they had to go get a GB reject as their big defensive signing. I don’t see them winning in the playoffs unless the team they are playing have a meltdown like the Vikings do when they lose. There are no miraculous comebacks when they play a decent team. Next year, whether they like it or not, they have to let Cousins go and rebuild the team.

  9. Get over it already. 12 wins is 12 wins.
    Enjoy coming to Minnesota and try your luck in the playoffs.

  11. The Vikings season will be over in 2 weeks. But this loss was the one that ended their season.

  13. It’s over. Just trade everybody and rebuild. That was embarrassing and unforgivable

  14. They will beat the Bears. If not, then they are really bad. They should be 13-4 at the end of the season and 0-1 in the playoffs. From a Minnesotan who is smart enough not to watch Vikings games. Good luck to the Lions and the 49ers.

  15. pryrates2023 says:
    January 1, 2023 at 9:58 pm

    Vikings: 12-4.
    Packers: 8-8.

    Just thought we’re remind everyone.

    ___________

    Is that english?

    So the Vikings should have easily won, no?

