49ers beat Raiders in overtime in Brock Purdy-Jarrett Stidham QB duel

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
It would have sounded crazy to say this a few months ago, but 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham just played an outstanding quarterback duel.

In the end, however, it was a Stidham interception in overtime that set up the 49ers for their game-winning field goal in a 37-34 win.

Purdy completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards, with two touchdowns, one interception and no sacks, and he continues to look like a shockingly good quarterback for someone who entered the league as “Mr. Irrelevant” in the 2022 NFL draft.

But Stidham also looked good, making the first start of his career. He completed 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, although that final interception was costly.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams made no secret of the fact that he was disappointed that Derek Carr was benched for Stidham. But Adams is a consummate professional, and he turned in a great game for Stidham, topping 150 receiving yards and making one of the plays of the year in the NFL this season with a spectacular diving catch.

Christian McCaffrey topped 100 rushing yards while Brandon Aiyuk topped 100 receiving yards for the 49ers, who won their ninth in a row and remain in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

  2. This game was not good for my heart. Stidham is the real deal, Raiders got a good QB for near season.

  3. Just a friendly reminder that the 49ers still have not beaten a top team this season.
    In their only major test they were blown out by KC.

  4. Im 100% convinced Mcdaniels sabotaged Carr at this point. The proof is the first drive of the 3rd where Stidham was allowed to audible into a different play (Something Carr wasnt allowed to do). Not a single reverse called, and he finally schemed the players into what they do best (renfrow in space// waller on LBs).
    To go outta your way to embarrass the Franchise’s all time best QB to boost your own career and ego should be cause enough to fire. Shame nothing will come from this, not even firing the defensive coordinator is bewildering. Salute to Stidham for playing a solid game, his ability to move adds a spark but coaching per usual blew this game. Season officially over.

  5. One really has to wonder about Trey Lance’s future with the 49ers. I know they gave up a LOT for him, but if Purdy continues to win, I don’t see how you can replace him with a complete unknown.

  6. Stidham did a real good job but you can only throw up so many jump balls. Especially against this defense. Great showing by the Raiders. I’m surprised how much effort these guys put in and looking forward to a win against KC before the circus comes to town.

  7. Raidering definition #219: Benching/forcing your franchise QB to quit, then play great a few days later, against a top team. Get to overtime, then the raidering commences and you blow it, again. Stidham looked a lot like Carr, in overtime…

    Just lose baby!

  8. Wild game was honestly expected
    It’s 9ERS/Raiders New Years day. The environment was insane just from a TV view.

    That adversity and environment will only help the QB and going to make team better

    Good game but, the Raider O-line came in with the game plan of holding, my gawd

    Good win

    BangBang

  9. Battle of the Bay 2.0!!!

    Any given Sunday as they say and this certainly was a wake up call for the 49er defense. You gotta give it to Las Vegas for playing with nothing to lose and smacking us in the mouth. That Stidham guy looks the part btw, so Happy New Year to Raider fans next season.

    Onto Arizona and the highest seed they can earn.

    GO NINERS!!!!!

  10. As we ,”cash out” in vegas, we now march south to lol at the cardinals. Nobody is stopping this train to six. #goniners #bangbang

  12. How is the league allowing the Raiders to sit Derek Carr versus the chiefs in his last game as a raider. Chiefs/raiders is one of the all time AFC rivalries. It’s a slap in the face to competitiveness.

