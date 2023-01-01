After Mike Evans 57-yard touchdown, Bucs trail Panthers 21-16 in fourth quarter

Getty Images

If the Buccaneers are going to clinch the NFC South in Week 17, they’re going to need some big-time Tom Brady magic.

They’ve at least gotten on the right path early in the fourth quarter with a 57-yard touchdown from Brady to receiver Mike Evans.

Tampa Bay was down 21-10 after quarterback Sam Darnold hit Shi Smith for his third touchdown pass of the game with 14:50 left in the final period. But it took about a minute of game time for the Buccaneers to respond.

On third-and-6, Brady dropped back and found Evans streaking down the right sideline. Evans put a hand up as he easily got past Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson.

Evans now has eight catches for 170 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Bucs went for two but Brady’s pass to receiver Chris Godwin fell incomplete, keeping the score at 21-16.

The three-play drive took just 1:01 off the clock.

Carolina and Tampa Bay are now poised for an interesting finish in Sunday’s matchup that will help determine the outcome of the NFC South.