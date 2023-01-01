Broncos have reached out to Jim Harbaugh

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2023, 7:20 PM EST
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU
Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh has said he’s done pursuing NFL jobs. This doesn’t mean that NFL jobs are done pushing him.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Denver Broncos have reached out to Harbaugh to inform him that they have interest in talking to him about the vacancy that emerged six days ago, with the firing of first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The Broncos undoubtedly are looking for a proven commodity in lieu of a first-time head coach. Harbaugh has shown that he can win football games at both the NFL level and college.

After interviewing for the Minnesota vacancy a year ago, Harbaugh said he’s not entertaining further NFL openings. But he has spoken wistfully about winning a Super Bowl, and his buyout is a mere $3 million.

Michigan is loaded for another run at a national championship. But there’s only one place to compete for the Lombardi Trophy. And there’s only so many opportunities to take those head-coaching jobs.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Broncos have reached out to Jim Harbaugh

  3. Should be at the top of most team’s list. He’s been a great coach this whole time—not just the past 2 years.

  8. “And there’s only so many opportunities to take those head-coaching jobs”

    Huh? Theres a handful every year haha

  9. Jim will do his best to call back once he picks himself up off the floor and gathers himself together once his stomach muscles stop hurting from the laughter and figures out how to let the new boss in Denver down easy.

  10. No way he takes the job even if offered. He’s all set at Michigan he loves it there and they pay him big bucks. Fake news.

  11. Harbauugh won’t go there. Not a good situation. They will get a head coach who’s out of work like a Jason Garrett or someone like that. Harbaugh has a job and a good situation

  13. Hopefully Harbaugh understands he will need to include Russ in personnel decisions, game planning and every other important decision. I think it’s in Russ’ contract…

  14. He might want to be the Broncos head coach but not with Russell Wilson’s franchise annihilating contract anchored to his leg.

  15. Here’s the thing about Michigan – as much as winning the national title would be nice, it really is about beating tOSU and winning the B1G title. He has done that two years in a row, and in Ann Arbor, that’s what gets the job done with recruiting, and keeping tradition. He’s building a machine there.

  16. Harbaugh to Walton: Yeah sure, I’d love to take a swing at it, and if Russ can’t cook, we’ll just trade him…wait, what do you mean I’m gonna be stuck with Russ for years due to that bad contract!? Oh nevermind then.

  17. Harbaugh’s no dummy. One head coach isn’t turning around Denver for at least 3 more years. Stay at Michigan and win National Championships or go to Denver and compete for 2nd place in the division for the next 5 years.

  18. How quantitatively better is a maybe NFL team run or go for the Natty in a place that loves him? Plus dealing with Rusty Russ?? Then there’s the money.

  20. I hope Harbaugh is back in the NFL soon but that franchise will be a disaster for years.

    Unwinnable situation for anyone.

  21. YA KNOW. If he’s happy where he is at and he has bank.
    WHY?
    Money does not buy happiness.
    If he leaves to chase some kind of NFL dream he’s nuts.
    Stay
    Win
    Bank
    If you enjoy your life
    Why do you think Bowden never left Florida State?
    He died a happy man.

  22. Harbaugh would be more successful with Tampa or New Orleans… That division is going to be dominated the next few years by which ever teams upgrades at HC position 1st!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.