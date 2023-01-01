Carson Wentz throws three interceptions, Browns beat Commanders 24-10

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 1, 2023, 4:03 PM EST
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said he put Carson Wentz back in as the starting quarterback to provide a spark.

He probably did provide one. But it was for the opposition.

Wentz threw three interceptions and finished with a 31.4 passer rating as the Commanders lost to the Browns 24-10 on Sunday.

Wentz punched in a 1-yard touchdown near the end of the first half to cap a long 21-play, 96-yard drive that took 11:27 off the clock. But that was about the most positive thing that happened for the quarterback on Sunday.

He threw two first-half interceptions then a third toward the end of the game when the Commanders were down 14. He finished 16-of-28 passing for just 143 yards.

Washington averaged just 3.8 yards per play with Wentz behind center.

Though there were plenty of chants for Taylor Heinicke from the crowd, Rivera elected to stick with Wentz throughout the game.

On the other side, the Browns started the game unable to capitalize on red zone opportunities. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was just 3-of-8 passing for 28 yards.

But Cleveland scored touchdowns on three straight possessions to open the second half to seize control of the game. Watson connected with Amari Cooper for a 46-yard touchdown and Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 13-yard score in the third quarter.
Then midway through the fourth, Cleveland put the game away with Watson’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Cooper.

Watson was 6-of-10 for 146 yards with three touchdowns in the second half to finish 9-of-18 for 169 yards, good for a 122.5 passer rating. He also had 31 yards on eight carries.

Nick Chubb had 104 yards on 14 carries.

Washington had a chance to clinch a playoff position with a victory. But now at 7-8-1, they’ll need some significant help if they’re going to make it to the postseason. They’ll finish the regular season by hosting the Cowboys.

At 7-9, the Browns will finish the 2022 season with a game at Pittsburgh in Week 18.

19 responses to “Carson Wentz throws three interceptions, Browns beat Commanders 24-10

  4. Let’s hear from all the folks here during the week who thought it was the right decision to bench Heinicke.

    Wentz today: 16 of 28 passes for 143 yards and three interceptions

  5. Only good thing to come out of today will be Ron, Scott and Wentz gone next year, take Jack and the NFLs least aggressive defense in the NFL too.

    We got embarrassed by the Browns today. Play calling awful as usual. When the running game was going there were 0 Play Actions on first down even though the Browns were committing to the run.

  6. So much for the Wentz Upside. It’s almost like Wentz went out there outta spite and said, “Did you forget who I am?!”

    “You get an INT!”

    “YOU get an INT!”

    “You want one? You GOT one! YOU get an INT too!”

  7. Didn’t I say Rivera must be tired of coaching going with Wentz instead of Heinicke? They would beat the Browns with Heinicke.

  8. Best thing that can happen now is Pack beats Vikes to eliminate Washington so that they can start Howell next week.

  9. Three possibilities:
    1. Snyder forced Rivera to start Wentz
    2. Rivera desperately wants to be fired
    3. I would make a better NFL head coach than Rivera since it was clear to me that a big loss would be the outcome with Wentz starting today

  10. Rivera didn’t even know Washington can be eliminated today. Rivera should be fired

  11. Id like to think Rivera felt pressured to give the QB they gave up a ton of resources for one more shot, and not that he genuinely wanted to start him. So i think his job is safe, cant say the same for Wentz.

  13. Washington is toast and the finger pointing will happen tonight. Chaseless Young’s pouts on the sideline say it all. The head coach sabotaged his team with stupid thinking and stupid thinking threw 3 touchdowns and exploded the team. This apparently is the spark Carson Yutz was going to bring.

  14. Cue the morons demanding that Howl start next week. The Howlettes are just as stupid as Carson Yutz.

  15. Week 15. Washington has a complete stranglehold on the 6th playoff seed.

    What does the head coach do to insure the team stays red hot?

    >tie the giants
    >bye week
    >lose to giants
    >lose to 49ers
    >lose to browns

    ADIOS TUG BOAT

  16. I’m starting to think Rivera will step down at the end of the season. Why go through another ownership change and coach a lame duck season like in Carolina? This team is going nowhere so why steer a sinking ship?

  17. laserwizard2021 says:
    January 1, 2023 at 5:15 pm
    Cue the morons demanding that Howl start next week. The Howlettes are just as stupid as Carson Yutz.

    ————

    The Commanders are all but eliminated from the playoffs. Dallas will be playing for the division title next week and is going to blow the doors off Washington.

    Howell would at least give me a reason to watch that disaster.

  19. I don’t get why anyone believes in Wentz at this point. I know Heneike has his limitations but at least he plays hard. Wentz is a walking “L” at this point. He should never start a game again unless it’s due to injury

