Chargers move to 10-6 with 31-10 victory over Rams

Getty Images

The Chargers and Rams were originally supposed to play on Sunday night.

But the league was right to flex the Week 17 contest out, as this was not a game fit for primetime.

The Chargers dismantled their SoFi Stadium counterparts, defeating the Rams 31-10 on Sunday.

The Bolts had the game so in control that head coach Brandon Staley took out quarterback Justin Herbert with 10:47 left in the fourth quarter.

While the Rams scored first with a 23-yard field goal, Austin Ekeler took in a 10-yard touchdown and a 72-yard score to give the Chargers a 14-3 lead. While rams running back Malcolm Brown scored a 23-yard touchdown, kicker Cameron Dicker nailed a 40-yard field goal with 14 seconds left in the first half to go up 17-10.

The second half was all Chargers. Former Rams tight end Gerald Everett caught a 6-yard touchdown to give the Bolts a 24-10 lead midway through the third quarter. Herbert’s last pass was a 3-yard touchdown to tight end Donald Parham to make the score 31-10.

Herbert finished 21-of-28 for 212 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Ekeler had 122 yards on just 10 carries, becoming the first 100-yard rusher the Rams have allowed in the 2022 season.

On the other side, Cam Akers led the way with 123 yards on 19 carries. He became the first Ram to rush for at least 100 yards in back-to-back games since C.J. Anderson in the last two weeks of the 2018 season.

But it wasn’t nearly enough. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, making his third start for the Rams, finished 11-of-19 for 132 yards.

At 10-6, the Chargers now have double-digit wins for just the second time since 2010. They’ll finish the regular season on the road against the 4-12 Broncos.

The 5-11 Rams will be on the road to face the Seahawks to finish their season next week.