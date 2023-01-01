Chiefs hold off Broncos 27-24 to move to 13-3

Posted by Charean Williams on January 1, 2023, 4:19 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs
It wasn’t as easy for the Chiefs as many thought, considering the Broncos changed head coaches this week. But the Chiefs got it done, holding off the Broncos 27-24.

Kansas City now is 13-3 and remains in the hunt for the No. 1 overall seed. The Broncos, in their first game with interim coach Jerry Rosburg, fell to 4-12.

Patrick Mahomes went 29-of-42 for 328 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He completed passes to 11 different receivers, including himself for a 6-yard gain. Jerick McKinnon caught five passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns, and Kadarius Toney had four catches for 71 yards.

Toney’s fumbled punt and Mahomes interception in the end zone with the Chiefs at the Denver 10 kept the Broncos within 13-10 at halftime. The Broncos briefly took a 17-13 lead on Albert Okwuegbunam‘s 25-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 6:35 left in the third quarter.

Wilson went 26-of-38 for 222 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for two touchdowns.

The Chiefs outgained the Broncos 374 to 307.

13 responses to “Chiefs hold off Broncos 27-24 to move to 13-3

  1. If KC doesn’t clean up their act, they won’t be in the playoffs long. Pat played weird, hopping around despite no pass rush. Chris Jones showed up about 4 quarters late.

  2. Bills would get crushed by the national media for barely beating bad teams, but the chiefs will no doubt be praised all week. They have skated all year with a top 3 easiest schedule. Expect an early playoff exit for team that has struggled against bottom feeders.

  4. Even after that absolute gift to the Chiefs of a PI to keep a drive alive I’m sure there will be Chiefs fans here griping about the refs.

  5. The number don’t tell the whole story. Mahomes looked bad. Don’t the commentators have anything to talk about other than Mahomes side-arm incompletions??

  6. billshistorian says:
    January 1, 2023 at 4:25 pm
    Bills would get crushed by the national media for barely beating bad teams, but the chiefs will no doubt be praised all week. They have skated all year with a top 3 easiest schedule.
    —————————————

    The Chiefs were the 1st team in history to have their first 8 games against playoff teams from the previous year. The NFC West was our on our schedule this year and the NFL slated divisional games to end the season. The AFC has been a major disappointment outside of the playoff bound Chargers who the Chiefs beat twice. I will admit the stretch run for the Chiefs has been easier, but 3 straight road games In December and the start of the season was not a cakewalk.

  8. Typical divisions game…. I like to use that occasionally, but the Jags destroyed Houston today and they’re division opponents. KC is playing with bad teams. New coach, played with them, backup QB’s play with them too. Not playing a top tier opponent in 5 weeks might be their demise.

  10. At the beginning of the season the chiefs were tied for 5th with hardest strength of schedule meanwhile the bills were tied for 12tf

  12. The only way the Chiefs are certain to make the second round of the playoffs is if they have the bye.
    This is a vulnerable team.
    Defence is still a sieve and Mahomes has looked shaky this season, with way too many questionable throws and turnovers.

  13. Yeah Kansas City wins almost every week but there is something about them that you just can’t trust. They are good but I don’t believe they are championship caliber.

