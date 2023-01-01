Daniel Jones: It feels good to be on this side of it

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones experienced a few new things during Sunday’s win over the Colts at MetLife Stadium.

Jones got to celebrate making the playoffs for the first time in his four-year career and he got to take a curtain call when Tyrod Taylor replaced him in the fourth quarter of the 38-10 win. The home crowd was chanting Jones’ name after he threw two touchdowns and ran for two others to continue his best professional season.

“That was a special moment,” Jones said in a postgame press conference. “A lot of guys who put in a lot of work. We’ve been through, certainly, some tougher times and it feels good to be on this side of it, for sure. Special moment with those guys. Really proud of this team, proud of what we did today. Grateful to be a part of it.”

The Giants set Jones up for a prove-it year by passing on his fifth-year option and Jones responded in the best possible fashion. That will make for some offseason decisions about contract offers and franchise tags, but his play is a matter for celebration now and for however long the Giants continue their run.