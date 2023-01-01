Dolphins, Patriots tied 7-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Dolphins have 186 yards. They have the same seven points the Patriots have.

Miami missed a field goal as Jason Sanders was wide right on a 51-yard attempt, and the Dolphins punted after a promising drive stalled with a 12-yard sack of Teddy Bridgewater at the end of the half.

The teams went to the locker room knotted 7-7.

The Dolphins’ touchdown came on a 2-yard run by Tyreek Hill. The Patriots scored on a 7-yard reception by rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton on third-and-six.

Bridgewater, starting for Tua Tagovailoa, is 10-of-13 for 136 yards. Hill has two receptions for 34 yards and Raheem Mostert two for 33.

The Patriots have only 120 yards as Mac Jones is 8-of-13 for 92 yards. Hunter Henry has two receptions for 31 yards, and Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 30 yards on five carries.