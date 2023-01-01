Dolphins take their first lead on Raheem Mostert’s touchdown catch

Getty Images

The Dolphins took their first lead over the Patriots on a 2-yard flip from Teddy Bridgewater to Raheem Mostert.

It has given the Dolphins a 14-7 lead with 9:17 remaining in the third quarter.

Miami got good field position on a 38-yard punt by Michael Palardy that Cedrick Wilson returned 10 yards to the New England 41. Five plays later, the Dolphins were in the end zone.

Bridgewater is 12-of-17 for 161 yards with a touchdown.

The Patriots had 81 yards on their touchdown drive in the first quarter. They have 139 yards now.

Mac Jones is 10-of-19 for 107 yards and a touchdown.