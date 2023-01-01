Dolphins tie Patriots 7-7 on Tyreek Hill’s touchdown run

Posted by Charean Williams on January 1, 2023, 1:51 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Tyreek Hill scored his first rushing touchdown since 2020, running 2 yards to the end zone. It has the Dolphins tied with the Patriots 7-7 early in the second quarter.

The Dolphins had a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate 7:20 off the clock.

They converted a fourth down on the drive.

The Dolphins lined up to go for it on fourth-and-one at their own 34 before Robert Hunt was cited for a false start. Miami punted, but Brenden Schooler ran into punter Thomas Morstead. That gave the Dolphins another chance, and Jeff Wilson picked up the 1 yard needed for a first down.

Teddy Bridgewater, starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa, has completed 5 of 7 passes for 68 yards. Hill has caught two for 34 yards.

2 responses to “Dolphins tie Patriots 7-7 on Tyreek Hill’s touchdown run

  2. Patriots special teams coach can be fired in a couple of weeks along with the offensive coaching staff. Like a two fer one kinda deal…

