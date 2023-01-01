Eagles lose to Saints 20-10, leave top seed in NFC up for grabs

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2023, 4:22 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Eagles had a chance to clinch the top seed in the NFC on Christmas Eve, but didn’t get the job done against the Cowboys.

New Year’s Day didn’t go any better. They trailed the Saints 13-0 at halftime and were able to cut the deficit to three points in the third quarter, but Marshon Lattimore returned a Gardner Minshew interception 11 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

It was Lattimore’s first game since Week Five as he’s been sidelined by an abdominal injury and he showed the Saints what they’ve been missing without him.

The 20-10 loss leaves the Eagles needing a win at home against the Giants in Week 18 in order to secure both the top seed and the NFC East title. The Giants will not have as much to play for as they are locked into the No. 6 seed, but the prospect of causing a division rival pain may be enough to get them to go all out anyway.

Jalen Hurts‘ status for that game will be a big topic this week. Minshew could not get anything going offensively on Sunday outside of a 78-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. The team didn’t get a first down on their first four offensive possessions and the Saints had over 37 minutes of possession over the course of the day.

Minshew finished the day 18-of-32 for 174 yards while Andy Dalton was 18-of-22 for 204 yards and an interception. Taysom Hill ran for 46 yards and a touchdown, Alvin Kamara chipped in with 74 rushing yards and the defense had six sacks to go with Lattimore’s pick-six.

All of that work keeps their playoff hopes alive, but they need a lot of breaks to go their way. The Buccaneers’ win over the Panthers makes Tampa the NFC South champs and the Saints will be eliminated if the Packers beat the Vikings on Sunday.

If Minnesota wins, the Saints will need to beat the Panthers while the Lions, Seahawks, and Commanders all lose. That’s not an inside track to the postseason, but it’s better than knowing the door is closed.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Eagles lose to Saints 20-10, leave top seed in NFC up for grabs

  2. Fortunately they’ll be playing a giants team that has nothing to gain and will be resting all starters

  3. Wow, my Eagles played like garbage today.

    On defense it’s nice to have big sack totals, and big INT totals, but our secondary gives up too many big plays. Been like that all year.

    On offense, we have too many stupid penalties and can’t run consistently anymore.

    Very sloppy game. Garbage effort. Embarrassing.

  4. Where all my trash talking Eagles fans???? I suppose y’all would rather LOSE the games you’re supposed to win, unlike Dallas, who WINS the games they are supposed to, even if they win ugly. Your cupcake schedule for the first half of the season made y’all believe some crap that simply ain’t true. It’s call DECEMBER FOOTBALL. Y’all are now praying the Giants rest their starters. Giants would easily beat the team that was in the files today.

  6. richndc says:
    January 1, 2023 at 4:30 pm

    Where all my trash talking Eagles fans???? I suppose y’all would rather LOSE the games you’re supposed to win, unlike Dallas, who WINS the games they are supposed to, even if they win ugly. Your cupcake schedule for the first half of the season made y’all believe some crap that simply ain’t true. It’s call DECEMBER FOOTBALL. Y’all are now praying the Giants rest their starters. Giants would easily beat the team that was in the files today.

    —-

    Dallas fan talking smack after needing a big 4th quarter to beat a 3rd string Titans team. Go back into your cave and rattle on about how great the 90s were.

  9. richndc says:
    January 1, 2023 at 4:30 pm
    Were all my trash talking Eagles fans???? I suppose y’all would rather LOSE the games you’re supposed to win, unlike Dallas, who WINS the games they are supposed to, even if they win ugly.
    ———————————————-
    Did they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago?

  12. Remember two years ago when Philly laid down against Washington to keep the Giants out of the playoffs?…Might be a chance for a little revenge for the Giants

  13. Phillybirds ate too much cheese and are choking on it.
    Birds feasted on a soft schedule all year but when competing against teams fighting for the post season they don’t measure up.

  15. So hilarious all these couch potatoes talking trash when about the birds when they are missing there starting QB and there backup sucks lol. Guess that’s what these peeps do is talk trash cuz there team sucks.

  16. richndc says:
    January 1, 2023 at 4:30 pm

    Where all my trash talking Eagles fans???? I suppose y’all would rather LOSE the games you’re supposed to win, unlike Dallas, who WINS the games they are supposed to, even if they win ugly. Your cupcake schedule for the first half of the season made y’all believe some crap that simply ain’t true. It’s call DECEMBER FOOTBALL. Y’all are now praying the Giants rest their starters. Giants would easily beat the team that was in the files today.

    —-

    Same schedule minus Bucs vs Saints, Rams vs Cardinals with Murray and Bengals vs Steelers. 13-3 vs 12-4. Eagles put up 44 on those Giants a few weeks ago. Cowboys fans should worry about the Commanders

  18. Irish Hoodlum says:
    January 1, 2023 at 5:01 pm
    So hilarious all these couch potatoes talking trash when about the birds when they are missing there starting QB and there backup sucks lol. Guess that’s what these peeps do is talk trash cuz there team sucks.

    ——————————————————————————————————————————————–

    Cowboys went 4-1 with their garbage backup QB. Including a win against current and possible future AFC champs Bengals. No whining and quit in them. Birds are choking.
    What are the birds excuse.

  19. jerrystrashcan says:
    January 1, 2023 at 5:14 pm

    Cowboys went 4-1 with their garbage backup QB. Including a win against current and possible future AFC champs Bengals. No whining and quit in them. Birds are choking.
    What are the birds excuse.

    Cowboys should’ve kept that garbage QB because their current overpaid one chokes.

  20. Defence only gave up 13 points, and the offence couldn’t do anything beyond a fortunate bomb to AJ Brown.
    Jalen Hurts’ case for the MVP actually has improved with these two losses.

  21. Minshew and the refs beat the Eagles today . Minshew was the best QB the Saints had today.

  22. Eagles are trash. Overrated frauds.
    Plus the fans always cry that the refs are against them every time they lose.

  23. Cowboys should’ve kept that garbage QB because their current overpaid one chokes.

    —————————————————————————————————————————————-

    You mean the one that laid down 40 points on the Birds after spotting them 7?

  24. Lots of Dallas fans running their mouths right now. Meanwhile we’re on game #2 without our MVP QB. We will win next week and then you can all shut it while we rest a week to watch you lose in the wild card round.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.