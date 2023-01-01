Falcons WR Cameron Batson was arrested on Saturday

Getty Images

Falcons practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson ended 2022 with an arrest.

According to a report issued by the Atlanta Police Department, Batson was pulled over early on Saturday morning for speeding and failing to stay in his lane. An officer found Batson to be intoxicated and alleges that Batson physically resisted an attempt to arrest him.

The officer fired his gun during the incident, but no one was hit. Batson allegedly returned to his vehicle and was eventually taken into custody after crashing it. Both Batson and the officer were taken to the hospital.

Batson has been charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, battery, removal of weapon from public official, and driving-fleeing to elude a police officer.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the Falcons said in a statement. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Batson has not played in any games this season. He played 27 games for the Titans over the last three seasons.