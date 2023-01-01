Gerald Everett scores against his old team, Chargers lead Rams 24-10

Getty Images

For the first time in months, the Chargers have scored a touchdown in the third quarter.

Quarterback Justin Herbert hit tight end Gerald Everett on third-and-3 for a 6-yard touchdown to put the Bolts up 24-10 over the Rams.

Everett gets the score over the team that selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft. It’s Everett’s third touchdown catch of the season.

The Chargers haven’t had much of an issue moving the ball against the Rams since their first drive resulted in a punt. They’ve scored touchdowns on three of their last four drives and a field goal on the other.

With his first catch in the second half, Austin Ekeler set a new single-season franchise record for running back receptions with 101. He surpassed the mark set by Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson set in 2003.

Ekeler is also the first 100-yard rusher the Rams have allowed all season, per multiple reporters. He has eight carries for 115 yards with two TDs, including a 72-yard score.