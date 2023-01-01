Giants lock down playoff berth with 38-10 win

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2023, 3:46 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Giants are headed to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in a 38-10 rout of the Colts that clinched a postseason berth in Brian Daboll’s first year as the team’s head coach. Few people predicted that the Giants would have a winning record coming into this season, but they opened the year 6-1 and successfully navigated some midseason stumbles in order to make it back into the tournament.

Jones’ play has been a big reason for that success all season and Sunday was no exception. He was 19-of-24 for 177 yards through the air and he ran 11 times for 91 yards to pace the offense once again.

The Giants also got an interception return for a touchdown by Landon Collins during the win and rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux knocked Colts quarterback Nick Foles out of the game on a sack. Thibodeaux celebrating next to Foles when Foles was obviously injured was a bad look for the first-round pick, but the Giants will try to find a way to deal with that while keeping him productive as a pass rusher.

The Giants will close out the regular season against the Eagles, but they are likely not going to have anything to play for in terms of playoff position. They can’t catch the Cowboys for the No. 5 seed and the Commanders are on their way to a loss this weekend. If that score holds, the Giants can’t get passed by any of the remaining Wild Card hopefuls in the NFC. Daboll’s plans for resting starters in a game that the Eagles are likely to need to sew up the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference will be a topic of much conversation this week.

A past Giants team faced the same decision and then-coach Tom Coughlin opted to play starters in the final week of the 2007 season against the 15-0 Patriots. New England won that week, but the Giants wound up winning the Super Bowl. That memory and the chance to play spoiler for a hated division rival could mean Jones and company still see the field.

Indianapolis will close out their disappointing season with a home game against the Texans that will only matter for draft positioning.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Giants lock down playoff berth with 38-10 win

  4. Might win one game, if they can play both halves and play complementary football. They feel like pretty much all the NFC playoff contenders. Okay, but not good enough to go anywhere. Some of them will have to win the games, though! Should be interesting to see a bunch of mediocre teams play each other. They should all be good games since they’re pretty much have equal talent.

  5. I will root against the Giants because of Kayvon Thibodeaux’s antics. He was more concerned with his ridiculous celebration than with the Quarterback that was injured and convulsing. I hope I won’t have to see him much longer this year.

  7. No sour grapes “gcsuk”. I just don’t like an idiot making snow angels while another player is obviously hurt. There is a way to play the game like a man. Making snow angels ain’t it…under any circumstances.

  9. Thibodeaux may have the makings of a great player, but his stock as a man just took a hit. I was sorry to see it and embarrassed as a Giants fan.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.