Giants up 7-3 after Daniel Jones TD pass

Getty Images

The Giants didn’t get the first points in Sunday’s game against the Colts, but they have taken the lead in the second quarter.

Daniel Jones found Richie James for a six-yard touchdown on a third down with just over 10 minutes to play in the first half. Graham Gano‘s extra point put them up 7-3 on their visitors from the AFC South.

Jones is 7-of-9 for 57 yards and Saquon Barkley has five carries for 38 yards over their first two possessions.

The Colts kicked a field goal after driving to the five-yard-line. They called a timeout on fourth-and-one before opting to kick and the decision leaves them down four in their bid to keep the Giants from clinching a playoff berth.