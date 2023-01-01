Jaguars lead Texans 21-0 at halftime

Getty Images

The Jaguars have to win in Week 18 to win the AFC South, but they aren’t looking past this Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Jacksonville is dominating on the road and they lead 21-0 at halftime as a result. Whether they win or lose, next Sunday’s game against the Titans will determine the division champ but you have to like the Jaguars’ trajectory over the Titans’ as they head toward that matchup.

The Jags have won three straight and are on their way to No. 4 thanks to Travis Etienne and a big play by the defense. Etienne has a 62-yard touchdown run and 140 yards from scrimmage so far on Sunday.

Jaguars defensive lineman Josh Allen forced a Davis Mills fumble on a sack and Tyson Campbell scooped the ball up for a 12-yard touchdown. The Jaguars have only allowed 94 yards overall and it’s hard to imagine the Texans making enough plays on offense to come back in the second half of this game.