Jaguars rout Texans 31-3, move on to AFC South title game

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2023, 3:57 PM EST
The Jaguars will be riding a four-game winning streak into next weekend’s AFC South title game.

Jacksonville took a lead on their first offensive possession and never looked back against the Texans on Sunday. The 31-3 win moves them to 8-8 on the season and a win or tie against the Titans next weekend will give them their first division title since the 2017 season.

It would also be the first time they’ve made the playoffs since that season and even playing for that opportunity makes Doug Pederson’s first year as their head coach a major success. The season has also been a much better one for quarterback Trevor Lawrence as he has rebounded from a rough rookie year with Urban Meyer on the sideline and looked much more like the future star he was believed to be coming out of Clemson.

Lawrence was 17-of-21 for 152 yards and an interception on Sunday before C.J. Beathard came in to give him some rest in the second half. Running back Travis Etienne ran nine times for 108 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown, and he caught three passes for 32 yards.

The other Jags offensive touchdowns came on runs by JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner. Cornerback Tyson Campbell returned a fumble by Texans quarterback Davis Mills for the other touchdown. Defensive end Josh Allen forced that fumble on his sixth sack of the season.

Pederson and the Jags will be looking for more plays like that from the defense next weekend and a little more from Lawrence in the passing game. Should they get those things, playoff football will have a good chance of returning to Jacksonville.

  3. Texans need to be kicked out of the league. Maybe a team from England instead of them?

  5. The Texans watched performances by Bryce Young and C J Stroud yesterday and realized that the team is Sitting on a Goldmine. Tank- would be the proper term..

  6. payoffpitch99 says:
    The Texans watched performances by Bryce Young and C J Stroud yesterday and realized that the team is Sitting on a Goldmine. Tank- would be the proper term..
    ———————
    Tanking is a perfectly good strategy, I dont understand why people get angered by it. If the Dolphins had tanked like their owner “allegedly” wanted, they would have had Burrow, and Flores would be a successful HC.

  7. Anyone else in the country can name only one player. How he’s making egg salad with this bunch is beyond me.

  9. I’ve never really been a Jaguars fan, but I’m loving what that team is doing. To come back from such a god-awful situation like the Urban Meyer regime and potentially make the playoffs is remarkable. Some of these new/newer head coaches have done amazing work–McConnell in Minnesota, Dabol in NY, Siriani in Philly, Dan Campbell in Detroit, and Pederson in Duval–and all of them should be considered for Coach of the Year. God, I love the NFL.

  10. This is the first time in a long time that I can wear my Jags jersey without people making fun of me.

