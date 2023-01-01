Jaguars up 14-0 after long Travis Etienne TD

Getty Images

The Jaguars don’t need a win on Sunday to win the AFC South, but they’re well on their way to getting one anyway.

Running back Travis Etienne ran 62 yards for a touchdown one play after a Texans punt in the second quarter and the Jags are up 14-0 with just over 12 minutes left to play in the first half.

The first Jaguars touchdown also came on the ground. Running back JaMycal Hasty scored from five yards out to cap the first Jacksonville possession of the afternoon.

Trevor Lawrence is 8-of-10 for 48 yards, including two completions to Christian Kirk. They covered 21 yards, which means Kirk has his first 1,000-yard season.