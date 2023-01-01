Jalen Hurts out today, Eagles expect him to be ready if needed next week

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2023, 7:06 AM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss today’s game against the Saints, and now the question is whether he’ll next play in Week 18, or in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Hurts is out today but will be ready next week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

But if the Eagles win today, they won’t need him next week: A Philadelphia win clinches the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and a playoff bye to the divisional round. So if the Eagles win today, it’s hard to believe they would risk Hurts aggravating his shoulder injury in a meaningless Week 18 game.

If the Eagles lose today, they can’t clinch the No. 1 seed this week, and that would likely mean Hurts starts in the season finale against the Giants.

So if Gardner Minshew and the Eagles can beat the Saints today, Hurts’ regular season is likely over. If the Eagles lose their second in a row, expect to see Hurts back on the field next weekend.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.