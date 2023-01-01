Jarrett Stidham passes Raiders to halftime lead over 49ers

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2023, 5:28 PM EST
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham is making the first start of his career against the best defense in the NFL, and through one half he looks more than up to the task.

Stidham has been excellent today against the 49ers, completing 11 of 14 passes for 145 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks. Stidham also has 31 rushing yards, and the Raiders lead 17-14 at halftime.

Darren Waller and Davante Adams both have touchdown catches for the Raiders, while Josh Jacobs, despite missing a series with an injury, is their leading rusher.

The 49ers remain in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but they’ll be eliminated if they lose today. And they’re losing right now.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Jarrett Stidham passes Raiders to halftime lead over 49ers

  1. Wild how different the playcalling is this week: not a single reverse called yet, Using renfrow in space on double moves, running in 2 TE sets with alot of movement by Moreau. Im almost convinced Mcdaniels was sabotaging Carr. Ill give Stidham credit, his lateral movement is keeping these plays alive and hes doing pretty well, defense still in shambles though.

  4. Too bad the Patriots gave up on him. They gave away Jimmy G, Jacoby Brissett and Stidham. I really think Belichick has lost his mind.

  7. 2nd half will be interesting. Raiders have sucked in 2nd half this year. This situation is vastly different certainly. Last week Carr could not make a simple completion to move the chains and give the defense any kind of rest. No one expects LV to win, but let’s see if they can just improve and make a game of it. Very optimistic on 1st half. Need to vastly improve 2nd half performance.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.