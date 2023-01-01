Joey Bosa, Tyler Higbee active for Chargers-Rams

Getty Images

For the first time since Week Three, Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa is officially active for a game.

As expected, Bosa is active for the Week 17 matchup between Los Angeles’ two teams after he was placed on the 53-man roster on Saturday. Bosa has been out with core muscle issues but said this week that he feels as good as he has in years.

Bosa’s presence in Week 17 should provide a boost for the Chargers’ defense as it gets ready for a postseason run.

On the other side, Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is active for the contest after he was questionable with an elbow injury. Edge rusher Leonard Floyd is also active for the Rams.

Baker Mayfield will make his third start and play his fourth game for the Rams after they claimed him off waivers.

The Rams’ inactives are quarterback John Wolford, receiver Ben Skowronek, linebacker Travin Howard, defensive back Shaun Jolly, center Brian Allen, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The Chargers’ inactives are quarterback Easton Stick, safety Derwin James Jr., running back Isaiah Spiller, fullback Zander Horvath, offensive tackle Storm Norton, receiver Michael Bandy, and defensive lineman Tyeler Davison.