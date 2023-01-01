Justin Fields tops 100 rushing yards in first quarter vs. Lions

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2023, 1:33 PM EST
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is closing in on the NFL’s all-time record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback, and he’s getting closer every minute he’s on the field against the Lions.

Fields has already topped 100 rushing yards today in Detroit and the first quarter isn’t even over yet.

Among Fields’ impressive run was one where he initially lined up in the shotgun, only to have tight end Cole Kmet motion behind the center, take the snap and pitch the ball to Fields, who ran for 31 yards.

The Lions’ run defense has been a disaster, both today and last week, when the Panthers ran all over them. Detroit clawed its way back into playoff contention after a slow start to this season, but it’s fair to say that Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s job is probably on the line if he doesn’t figure out how to get his players how to stop the run, and soon.

13 responses to “Justin Fields tops 100 rushing yards in first quarter vs. Lions

  5. Lions have no quality linebackers. The rookie from OK State cab tackle if everybody else picks up blocks, but he can’t shed them himself. Too small. The others are all traffic cones with arms.

  6. Insane. This guy is the greatest running qb ever. Not as flashy as Lamar but he’s much bigger, just as fast. Idk how any sane brained human can deny the record for most rushing yards by a qb and 100 yards in the first quarter. The rushing numbers are unreal

  11. Glenn’s inability to alter his scheme or coach the players to run it correctly should cost him his job. Ridiculous to give up 500 yards in 5 quarters

  12. I was so hoping the Lions were on the right track when it looked like they turned it around. Last week and so far today they need to get out of a nickel D and into their base. I have no clue what they’re trying to do. You never have to worry about Fields passing but his running is beyond dangerous.

