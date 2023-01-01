Kayvon Thibodeaux: I didn’t know Nick Foles was hurt when I was celebrating

USA Today Sports

Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux‘s celebration after Colts quarterback Nick Foles injured his ribs on a second quarter sack drew the ire of Colts center Ryan Kelly after Sunday’s game.

Thibodeaux did snow angels next to Foles while the quarterback writhed in pain on the field and then made a “go to sleep” gesture on the sideline while Foles got medical attention on the field. Foles was ultimately carted off to the locker room and Sam Ehlinger played the rest of the way in a 38-10 Giants win.

Kelly called Thibodeaux’s behavior “horseshit,” but Thibodeaux said he was unaware that Foles was injured.

“When I did realize that he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up,” Thibodeaux said, via Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN. “When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. But I hope he gets well and I hope he’s all right.”

Video of the snow angel celebration would seem to support the idea that Thibodeaux was unaware of Foles’ predicament. By the time he was on the sideline, it was clear what was happening, however, and it’s easy to understand why Foles, Kelly and the rest of the Colts would have an issue with Thibodeaux’s second post-injury gesture.