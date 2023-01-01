Lions dominate Bears, keep playoff hopes alive

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2023, 3:56 PM EST
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
With one week left in the season, the Lions remain in playoff contention.

A dominant 41-10 win today over the Bears kept Detroit in the NFC wild card race.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was poised and efficient, throwing for three touchdown passes and no interceptions, and Jamaal Williams ran for 144 yards. The Lions’ offense was excellent.

And the Lions’ defense was surprisingly effective: Although Justin Fields topped 100 rushing yards, he couldn’t do much of anything throwing the ball, and the Lions pressured him all day. In fact, the pressure was so relentless that Bears coach Matt Eberflus will surely be questioned about why he left his rookie quarterback in the game so long to take such a beating.

The win improves the Lions’ record to 8-8, and they can still make the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the NFC, if they beat the Packers next week and the Seahawks lose at least one more game. The loss drops the Bears to 3-13, and they’re not in contention for anything other than the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

  6. Fields is terrible. One of the worst first rounders I’ve ever seen. He doesn’t even pretend to know how to throw a football.

  8. Fields was absolutely garbage against the Lions bad defense. The fact Bears fans think this guy is their savior n a franchise caliber QB is comical, speaks to their desperation , wishful thinking. Fields can’t read the field to save his life, one of the worst passers in the league. David Blough n Desmond Ridder out performed him today, let that sink in.

  9. Let’s see all of those people who were touting Fields earlier in the season justify this awful performance.
    Bears with a top five pick need to think about drafting a real quarterback next year.

  10. Fields been carrying this team all season now all the sudden he has a bad game and everyone wants to call him garbage

  11. Lions play tough D but don’t yet have the horses to be truly effective. way too soon to give up on Fields. He started his career with a terrible coach and doesn’t have much of a supporting cast. How many of his offensive linemen played today that could start for a winning team? How many of his receivers that played today would even make a winning team’s roster?

  13. The Lions took care of business with get right game against a struggling Bears team. Ones playing for the playoffs. The other looking for something positive to take into the off season. One team got what they needed, the other didn’t.

    The Bears have a depleted roster devoid of talent. I fear they are the new Luons of the NFC North, living in the basement for years to come.

  16. Congratulations to Lions. Kicked the Bears in the teeth.

    People trash talking Fields either didn’t watched the game, never played, or have no idea what they are watching.

    Fields had ZERO time to throw all day long and that was due to the fantastic pass rush by Detroit’s two rookies.

    Hat’s off to Detroit and am pulling for them to make the playoffs.

  17. If the Lions make the Playoffs I think they’re going to make some team(s) life miserable!

