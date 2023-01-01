Mike Evans surpasses 1,000 yards, but Bucs trail Panthers 14-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Panthers dominated much of the first half of their Week 17 matchup with the Buccaneers. But the Buccaneers surged late in the first half to score 10 straight points, and trail 14-10 at halftime.

Mike Evans got the Bucs on the board with a 63-yard touchdown catch — a play that was also consequential because it put him over 1,000 yards on the season. That extended his NFL record with nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career.

The only other players who have had at least 1,000 yards in nine consecutive seasons are Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Tim Brown.

The Buccaneers had a chance to tie it up just after that touchdown, as quarterback Sam Darnold fumbled a snap that linebacker Devin White recovered and returned to Carolina’s 13-yard line.

But on third-and-1, Tom Brady threw incomplete to Cade Otton and Todd Bowles elected to kick a short field goal to make the score 14-10 at halftime.

Brady is 15-of-20 passing for 196 yards with a touchdown. The run game has been virtually non-existent, as Rachaad White leads with 13 yards on six carries. Leonard Fournette has 5 yards on three carries.

On the other side, Darnold is 11-of-15 passing for 112 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no picks. Darnold hit Tommy Tremble with a 17-yard score to cap Carolina’s opening drive. Then he connected with D.J. Moore for a 24-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.

Moore leads the way with four catches for 56 yards.

The Panthers’ defense has sacked Brady twice, holding the club to 2-of-8 on third down. But Carolina is just 1-of-6 on third down, too.

The Buccaneers will have a chance to go ahead, as they’re set to receive the third-quarter kickoff.