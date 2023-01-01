Mike Evans’ third touchdown gives Buccaneers 24-21 lead over Panthers

Getty Images

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Panthers scored a touchdown to take a 21-10 lead.

With 6:47 left in the period, the Buccaneers took their first lead of the game.

Tampa Bay is now ahead 24-21 after ripping off a pair of quick scores. Tom Brady threw his third deep touchdown of the game to Mike Evans for a 30-yard touchdown for the go-ahead score. He then hit Chris Godwin for a two-point conversion, making it a three-point lead.

Brady is now 32-of-42 passing for 418 yards with three touchdowns. Evans now has nine catches for 200 yards with three TDs. Each score has been a deep ball, with Brady hitting him for 63, 57, and 30-yard touchdowns.

The Panthers are going to need at least another defensive stop to try and keep the Bucs from clinching the NFC South on their home field in Week 17.