NFL Week 18 playoff picture: Packers, Seahawks, Lions vying for final NFC wild card

Getty Images

We know six of the seven NFC playoff teams. The seventh will be determined on the final day of the season.

The Packers, Seahawks and Lions are all still alive for the final wild card spot in the NFC. The Packers are favored, needing only to beat the Lions at home, while the Seahawks need to win and see the Packers lose, and the Lions need to win and see the Seahawks lose.

Here’s where the NFC playoff race stands with one week to go:

CURRENTLY IN

1. Eagles (13-3) On a two-game losing streak, but still only need to beat the Giants in the season finale to earn home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

2. 49ers (12-4) Will have the No. 1 seed in the NFC if they win their finale and the Eagles lose.

3. Vikings (12-4) Will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC.

4. Buccaneers (8-8) Will be the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

5. Cowboys (12-4) Will win the NFC East if they win their finale and the Eagles lose. Will be the No. 1 seed if they win and both the Eagles and 49ers lose.

6. Giants (9-6-1) Will be the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

7. Seahawks (8-8) Currently own the tiebreaker at 8-8, but could still lose a tiebreaker to the Packers at 9-8. They win a tiebreaker with the Lions at 9-8.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Lions (8-8) Currently own the tiebreaker over the Packers, but it all comes down to their meeting next week at Lambeau Field.

9. Packers (8-8) Just need to beat the Lions in the finale and they’re in the playoffs.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN

10. Commanders (7-8-1) Mathematically eliminated.

11. Saints (7-9) Mathematically eliminated.

12. Panthers (6-10) Mathematically eliminated.

13. Falcons (6-10) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Rams (5-11) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Cardinals (4-12) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Bears (3-13) Mathematically eliminated.