January 1, 2023
Since they’re not playing the Colts, and it’s already the fourth quarter, a Vikings’ comeback today would be even more impressive than the biggest one in NFL history. But it’s highly unlikely.

The Packers have scored again to make it 34-3 six seconds into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings scored the first points of the game, and the Packers have scored 34 unanswered. The latest was A.J. Dillon‘s 2-yard touchdown run.

Dillon now has six rushing touchdowns in the past five games.

Aaron Jones has 111 rushing yards on 14 carries, putting him over 1,000 for the season. He entered with 962 rushing yards, and now has his third 1,000-yard season in four seasons.

The Packers have taken the ball away from the Vikings four times, giving them 12 takeaways the past four games.

Green Bay needs to win out to clinch a playoff berth, having gotten all the help it needed.

16 responses to “Packers pouring it on, lead Vikings 34-3

  1. Justin Fields got ripped today for a bad game with zero help. But Cousins has 4 turnovers and no points?

    ++++++

    Thanks for the update.

  4. You’re very welcome, Philadelphia.
    And I wish our Minnesota friends who expected to celebrate in Lambeau a safe trip home. Enjoy the journey, as the saying goes.

  5. chickensalad43 says:
    January 1, 2023 at 6:55 pm
    ////
    What’s the Bears record?

  8. I vaguely remember hearing that our season was going to end this weekend. What happened?

  9. I bet Minnesota fans think the same thing about Jaire’s griddy as Joe Buck thought about Randy Moss’ moon.

  10. Congrats to Kevin O for the Vikes scoring the last touchdown with no time on the clock to get MN within 23 points. Great way for the Vikes not to be embarrassed at their biggest rival’s house.

  11. KnowsMoreThanYou says:
    December 30, 2022 at 11:41 pm
    He (Nixon) will play. But him and Bakh will be out before the second half.

    +++++

    You were right. Kinda.

  12. Jaire Alexander is classless

    ————————————–

    Justin Jefferson–1 catch for 15 yards. I would say Alexander had his number!

  13. Jaire Alexander is classless
    —-
    Or you could try being classy yourself and give it up for the fact that he totally shut your boy down.

  16. How are people even remotely surprised when Minnesota does their annual implosion as soon as the games get important? A guaranteed dumpster fire every year…

