Packers pouring it on, lead Vikings 34-3

Since they’re not playing the Colts, and it’s already the fourth quarter, a Vikings’ comeback today would be even more impressive than the biggest one in NFL history. But it’s highly unlikely.

The Packers have scored again to make it 34-3 six seconds into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings scored the first points of the game, and the Packers have scored 34 unanswered. The latest was A.J. Dillon‘s 2-yard touchdown run.

Dillon now has six rushing touchdowns in the past five games.

Aaron Jones has 111 rushing yards on 14 carries, putting him over 1,000 for the season. He entered with 962 rushing yards, and now has his third 1,000-yard season in four seasons.

The Packers have taken the ball away from the Vikings four times, giving them 12 takeaways the past four games.

Green Bay needs to win out to clinch a playoff berth, having gotten all the help it needed.