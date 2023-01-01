Packers rout Vikings 41-17, can clinch postseason berth with win in Week 18

Posted by Charean Williams on January 1, 2023, 7:29 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

It’s happening.

The Packers, left for dead only a month ago, won their fourth consecutive game with a 41-17 blowout of the Vikings.

The result eliminates the Commanders and Saints, leaving the Packers, Seahawks and Lions alive for the final playoff berth in the NFC. Green Bay will clinch the wild-card berth with a win over Detroit in Week 18.

If that happens, someone will have to face Aaron Rodgers and a rejuvenated Packers team in the first-round of the postseason.

The Packers had five different players score touchdowns, with one on special teams, one on defense and three on offense.

The Vikings, who had a shot at the No. 1 seed with the Eagles’ loss earlier in the day, fell to 12-4.

When the Vikings win, they win close, but when they lose, they get blown out. They have set a record this season with 11 one-score wins. Their losses have been by 17, 37, 11 and now 24.

It could have been worse today.

The Vikings took a 3-0 lead, but it was unsatisfying after a blocked punt put them at the 1-yard line. They couldn’t get into the end zone with a Kirk Cousins incompletion and two Dalvin Cook runs.

It only got worse.

The Packers scored 41 points in a row before the Vikings scored twice in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers went 15-of-24 for 159 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown. A.J. Dillon and Robert Tonyan had the other two offensive touchdowns. Packers returner Keisean Nixon had a 105-yard kickoff return, and Packers safety Darnell Savage had a 75-yard pick-six.

Aaron Jones had 14 carries for 111 yards, putting him over 1,000 yards for the season.

Jaire Alexander covered Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson most of the game and held the league’s leading receiver to one catch on five targets for 15 yards. Adam Thielen had one catch for 16 yards.

Cousins went 18-of-31 for 205 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. He also lost a fumble.

Adrian Amos and Rudy Ford also had interceptions for Green Bay.

69 responses to “Packers rout Vikings 41-17, can clinch postseason berth with win in Week 18

  2. The Packers want to thank the Vikings for the effort they put in for their cute little 12-5 season. GB will handle it from here!

  5. We told you. Frauds. Cousins – fraud. Jefferson – fraud. The Vikings are frauds. We told you.

  7. 6 times in 49 career games JJ has been held to 26 yards or less. 3 of these games he faced Green Bay.

    3 times in 43 games against the rest of the NFL. 3 times in 6 games vs the Pack. Hmm…

  8. Why didn’t the Vikings kneel after converting the 4th down under 2 minutes to go? The game was over; the late TD did nothing. Seems like a player safety issue that Florio should write about.

  9. Big picture here. Vikes will now be able to rest players next week and host NYG in the first round. Pack win next week they go to SF. Let’s see who advances to the 2nd round!

  10. This is what happens when 1 team is desperate and the other team has nothing to play for.
    The vikings need to worry about getting healthy. The playoffs start in 2 weeks for some teams.

  11. Awesome. I keep picking the Packers to win every week, you people keep hating, and they keep winning.

  14. Za’Darious Smith refused to shake hands before the coin toss and ran off the field without greeting a single former teammate. Minnesota hasn’t made him a better person.

  15. The Vikings have been exposed. They keep eking out wins with all the breaks going their way, and it looks like their luck has run out. They should be an easy out in the playoffs.

  16. Golly gee, I was expecting the Vikings to come back from 41-17 in the last 2 minutes. Frauds

  17. There’s a reason the Vikings have a -19 point differential despite a 12-4 record. At some point luck runs out.

  18. Sets up an interesting Week 18 for the 7th seed
    GB is win and in (vs DET)
    SEA can make it with a win and GB loss
    DET can make it with a win vs GB and SEA loss

  20. I said it last week, Vikings are a soft dome team that folds in the weather.

  21. cheeseisfattening says:
    January 1, 2023 at 7:34 pm

    This is what happens when 1 team is desperate and the other team has nothing to play for.
    The vikings need to worry about getting healthy.

    ++++++

    So the #1 seed have been a benefit then??

    I guess the Vikings as a whole had the same trouble you had finding the excitement. Despite having lots to play for at game time.

    Enjoy your playoff beatdown.

  24. That was a total joke from the gift the Vikes got in the first quarter and they had to settle for a field goal. Pathetic, weak, awful,12-5 frauds. Kirk Cousins sucks and he always has. Vikes will be 1 and done in the playoffs keeping the tradtion of zero Championships in tact for another 100 years.

  26. Looking on the bright side, still 100% in one score games! Seriously though, any success in the play-offs was dicey before with that defense. If the already questionable O Line is impacted going forward by today’s injuries, The Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys push rushers will have a field day.

  27. the Vikings are softer than the soccer team that they stole their little pregame clap from

    HAHAHA

  28. cheeseisfattening says:
    January 1, 2023 at 7:34 pm

    This is what happens when 1 team is desperate and the other team has nothing to play for.
    ___________

    Nothing to play for, huh? You’re hilarious.
    The Vikings could’ve put themselves in position for the #1 seed and a first round bye.
    Listen, maybe some of the dim witted purple lemmings that frequent this site will try and rationalize this loss and buy into that, but let’s face it, their football acumen isn’t very good.
    Moving on.

  29. All this Packers bravado and talk now will be even better when they get eliminated by the Lions next week in primetime.

  30. The best part about the Colts’ comeback is it forced all the Purple fans to watch more of the debacle.

  31. I’d be gloating if I’d seen this one coming.

    This was the best the Packer defense has looked all year. Even setting aside the turnovers, Minnesota couldn’t move the ball. Two garbage time TDs against backup defenders was the only thing that made the score look even remotely respectable.

    Now, if Green Bay could just get the passing game going…

  32. I dont like to make posts personal but tinye67 how so? And to all viking fans who continue to worship the past, What would Bud do?

  34. This is what happens when 1 team is desperate and the other team has nothing to play for.
    —-
    I don’t think you understand how playoffs work. 2 wins and the road to the SB in the NFC goes through Minnesota. Perhaps if you spent more time worrying about your team and less about the Packers you would know more things.

  35. I’m curious don’t the Seahawks hold the last wildcard spot right now? How is a win and in situation for the Packers?

  38. Skol Vikes says:
    January 1, 2023 at 7:44 pm

    That was a total joke from the gift the Vikes got in the first quarter and they had to settle for a field goal. Pathetic, weak, awful,12-5 frauds. Kirk Cousins sucks and he always has. Vikes will be 1 and done in the playoffs keeping the tradtion of zero Championships in tact for another 100 years.
    _________

    Agreed.
    Coach Opie looked downright puzzled today, like everything was over his head.
    Deer meet headlights.
    Can’t wait to see how badly he screws up in the postseason. 🙂

  39. Now Now, don’t get all over yourself Pack fans. Look at your record this year versus the Vikings. You were the better team today, but you will not make it to the big game.

  40. pkrlvr says:

    Perhaps if you spent more time worrying about your team and less about the Packers you would know more things.

    +++++

    Perfect.

  41. Wafflestomp says:
    January 1, 2023 at 7:46 pm
    cheeseisfattening says:
    January 1, 2023 at 7:34 pm

    This is what happens when 1 team is desperate and the other team has nothing to play for.
    ___________

    Nothing to play for, huh? You’re hilarious.
    The Vikings could’ve put themselves in position for the #1 seed and a first round bye.
    Listen, maybe some of the dim witted purple lemmings that frequent this site will try and rationalize this loss and buy into that, but let’s face it, their football acumen isn’t very good.
    Moving on

    //////////////////

    Wait a minute waffle you forgot 🤣

  43. Like I said, the networks are screaming for Brady and Rodgers to meet in the playoffs. These young QBs better be on their games in the postseason …

  44. isitfootballseasonyet says:

    It’s so cute packer fans are celebrating their Super Bowl.
    +++++
    is Jefferson sharing his lunch money haul with you?

  46. Brothaman says:
    January 1, 2023 at 7:49 pm

    I’m curious don’t the Seahawks hold the last wildcard spot right now? How is a win and in situation for the Packers?

    ————————————-

    Green Bay has the better conference record. Seattle would get in over Detroit based on head-to-head, but they can’t win a tiebreaker with the Packers.

  47. Even if the Packers squeak into the playoffs, it’s still Aaron Rodgers….they’ll blow it as usual. No big deal.

  48. “It’s so cute packer fans are celebrating their Super Bowl.”

    Come on, everyone knew it wasn’t the Super Bowl. The Vikings were there.

  49. …..and I’m still waiting for some kind of statement from the league explaining why Justin Jefferson wasn’t ejected after he angrily made contact with an official.
    Obviously it didn’t make any difference in the game, but I’m just sick and tired of the Vikings always getting away with this kind of garbage.

  52. cheeseisfattening says:
    January 1, 2023 at 7:34 pm

    This is what happens when 1 team is desperate and the other team has nothing to play for.
    The vikings need to worry about getting healthy. The playoffs start in 2 weeks for some teams.

    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^

    I know having lofty opportunities is something no Vikings fan can relate to. But blowing an opportunity for #1 playoff seed and that week one bye is, indeed, “something to play for.”

  53. The Packers were classless today.
    >>>>><<<<<<
    Well…they were in a class of their own, because the other team didn't show up. So there is that…..

  54. tinye67 says:
    January 1, 2023 at 7:39 pm

    The Packers were classless today.

    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

    The Vikings were winless.

  55. Christian Watson had a worse day than justin n
    Jefferson. Nobody celebrated a christan watson pass defended or mentioned it. Because nobody cares about christan watson

  57. isitfootballseasonyet says:
    January 1, 2023 at 7:52 pm

    Wait a minute waffle you forgot 🤣
    _________

    Awww…..does somebody need a tissue? 😉

  58. corvetteguy62 says:
    January 1, 2023 at 7:51 pm

    Now Now, don’t get all over yourself Pack fans.
    ++++++
    Wonder if this guy knows gtodriver?

  59. The Vikings are letting Aaron Rodgers continue to own them. What a let down for the NFL, the Vikings just disappointed the entire NFL!

  60. cheeseisfattening says:
    January 1, 2023 at 7:34 pm
    This is what happens when 1 team is desperate and the other team has nothing to play for.
    The vikings need to worry about getting healthy. The playoffs start in 2 weeks for some teams.

    —————-

    Most fans of losing a team, especially after a blowout, would be humbled and not comment. But you have a unhealthy obsession with GB. Enjoy your playoff loss and adding to Minnesotas record of most playoff losses.

  61. After all that Viking-fan worry about Packer WR’s 3 of them outperformed all-world Justin Jefferson.

  63. cheeseisfattening says:
    January 1, 2023 at 8:03 pm

    Nobody celebrated a christan watson pass defended or mentioned it. Because nobody cares about christan watson
    ++++++
    says the guy mentioning Christian Watson. May I suggest you get some rest?

  64. The Vikes 31st ranked defense showed today. All season the offense won the close games while the defense was a liability. Now with injuries mounting on offense its apparent they are in trouble. GB isn’t in yet and a very good Detroit team will be ready.

  65. Congrats on your ‘Super Bowl’ win today Packers. You now think you’re in the playoffs, however you still have to play the Lions next week. It’s going to be so sweet when they beat you and your team winds up in 3rd place in the NFC North. You read it here first.

  66. >> cheeseisfattening says: Because nobody cares about christan watson <<

    Apparently you do. Just sayin …

  67. To be fair if JJ had on the proper cleats at the beginning of the game he might have had 2 catches for 30 yards.

  68. I’m amused at all the bravado displayed by Packer fans. Your team has accomplished exactly nothing to this point, other than beating some mediocre teams to stay afloat. Yes, you beat MN soundly today at home, and they beat you soundly in their house. That’s a game apiece, if you can’t do the math. You may not even make the playoffs and Minnesota has already won the division. Maybe wait until next week’s results before you start your bragging and celebrating?

