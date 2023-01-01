Patriots move to 8-8, keep playoff hopes alive with 23-21 win over Dolphins

Posted by Charean Williams on January 1, 2023, 4:25 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
The Dolphins were 8-3 and humming along toward their first playoff berth since 2016. Now, they are 8-8, down to their third quarterback and no longer in control of their playoff destiny.

The Patriots do control their playoff fate with the 23-21 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. New England is 8-8 after ending a two-game losing streak and needs a win over the Bills next week to clinch a wild-card berth.

The Patriots trailed 14-7 at halftime and 14-10 late in the third quarter before disaster struck the Dolphins. Kyle Dugger picked Teddy Bridgewater and returned it 39 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

Adding injury to insult for Bridgewater and the Dolphins, the quarterback hit his hand on Josh Uche‘s helmet on the follow through and then was unable to make the tackle of Dugger before the goal line. Bridgewater left with an injury to his right finger on his throwing hand and did not return.

Skylar Thompson replaced him.

The Patriots iced it with Mac Jones‘ 1-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers with 4:37 remaining, though it did come down to an onside kick after the Dolphins scored on Mike Gesicki‘s 4-yard reception from Thompson with 1:04 left.

Jones finished 20-of-33 for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins quarterbacks combined to go 24-of-40 for 265 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Miami outgained New England 333 to 249.

56 responses to “Patriots move to 8-8, keep playoff hopes alive with 23-21 win over Dolphins

  1. Two observations:
    1. The dolphins are a better team with Tua no matter what his deficiencies are.
    2. Mike McDaniel is not Shanahan. Shanahan can win with any chump QB while McDaniel is winless without Tua.

  2. That call for Mac Jones to run backwards 10 yards and take a sack on 4th down instead of kicking a FG to take a 12 point lead with 2 minutes left … I suspect that wasn’t from the chess or checkers playbook..

  3. Tried warning people the Fish were vulnerable. Offense was the best I have seen it this year and the defense forced turnovers when it was needed. Go Pats!

  4. What do you expect from pick six Teddy….Here’s what the dolphins need next season: a DC, a kicker and a backup qb.

  6. The Patriots got a couple of offensive TDs today but I wonder what the NFL record is for lowest offensive to defensive TD ratio. I bet they’re not far off.

  7. I don’t care that they won, because it doesn’t change the fact that Mac Jones is a horrible quarterback. He’s putrid, horrible, untalented, pathetic, garbage!! He almost overthrew Myers for that gimme go ahead TD, and then he’s smiling as he walked off the field after FAILING to get a first down with just over 2 minutes to go which allowed Miami to have a chance at the end. Even if they get in they can’t win with this garbage can. Give me Baker Mayfield any day of the week over this kid

  8. This is an annual Dolphin late season tradition, why would anyone be surprised?

  9. Next week the Dolphins will send Tua out there like it’s Weekend at Bernie’s III

  10. I predicted 8 or 9 wins for the Patriots this season and here we are.

    This roster has so many freaking needs tho… looks like punter is also one of them. The street FA punter they have now is trash but that’s expected I guess.

  patsfan1818 says:
    January 1, 2023 at 4:29 pm
    Tried warning people the Fish were vulnerable. Offense was the best I have seen it this year and the defense forced turnovers when it was needed. Go Pats!

    ——————————

    What was to warn, the Oats were favored in this game anyhow. Its going yo be fun if we can snake a playoff berth, but I dont see the team having what it takes to handle post season levels of competition. What I do see is a lot of improvement on both sides of the ball with defense improving to dominant levels. The offense needs to improve more, but the Pats have made good strides this year. At this point Im just enjoying the remaining ride and looking forward to continuing the rebuild. The Pats used to be riddled with holes like seiss cheese, now they really just have a few left to be ready to really contend again.

  12. While I don’t think either of these teams are playoff-caliber at this point, considering how both have played, I have to admit that the better overall team won today. Both teams have been hit hard with injuries, but it was New England’s depth and superior coaching, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, that won the day. We’ve still got a lot of work to do going into next year. A lot of positives, but a lot of questions too. Tua’s health, potential d-coordinator change, special teams needs, and an obvious need for improved depth at many positions. We’ll see what happens.

  13. No disrespect to my wife’s bears because they flat out played and out muscled us, the season came down to the Bears and Raiders games. Those were the “winnable” games they blew.

    Not being in the playoffs is not a bad thing. We made the postseason last year, but it was a mirage. Still 4-5 impact players from being “back”

    Oh well, onto the Bills

  14. If you think the pats are gonna beat the bills next week to make the playoffs…..you probably haven’t sobered up from last night

  GoodellMustGo says:
    January 1, 2023 at 4:28 pm
    That call for Mac Jones to run backwards 10 yards and take a sack on 4th down instead of kicking a FG to take a 12 point lead with 2 minutes left … I suspect that wasn’t from the chess or checkers playbook..

    ———————-

    No, that was the oline messing up letting a guy come free. The oline was better today but still slips like that remind us that this needs to be a focus area in the offseason.

  17. Dear phin fans. You don’t make the tournament in October and November. It’s in December when the cream rises to the top. Heed that statement for next year. As for those unis, might want to think about filling out a comment card or 2, to support changing them.

  Football says:
    January 1, 2023 at 4:39 pm
    GoodellMustGo says:
    January 1, 2023 at 4:28 pm
    That call for Mac Jones to run backwards 10 yards and take a sack on 4th down instead of kicking a FG to take a 12 point lead with 2 minutes left … I suspect that wasn’t from the chess or checkers playbook..

    ———————-

    No, that was the oline messing up letting a guy come free. The oline was better today but still slips like that remind us that this needs to be a focus area in the offseason.
    ——
    Yeah but Jones needs to throw it away there. For a polished QB like he’s supposed to be this is something that should be second nature by now.

    He also moved around to make the defender to get by Onwenu or whoever it was.

  jeffrey atkinson says:
    January 1, 2023 at 4:39 pm
    If you think the pats are gonna beat the bills next week to make the playoffs…..you probably haven’t sobered up from last night

    Not one single person thinks that.

  22. I don’t understand why everyone is killing Mac Jones. Give him a better offensive coordinator, get Patricia out of there, give him some better weapons on offense and a better OL and give him another year and then re-evaluate. It’s only his 2nd year. Even Brady wasn’t lighting it up in year 2

  23. On to Buffalo right Bill. Great!!! The Pats are just one 70 MPH Tropical Storm away from the playoffs.

  24. Oooooooh Tyrek gonna be mad cause he gonna have to buy some playoff tickets if he wants to see the post season.

  25. Will the Bills rest starters?
    NE has nothing to lose next week: many are writing them off as “no way beating the Bills”. Its playoffs or golf after next week so expect them to go for broke.

  bozobiden says:
    January 1, 2023 at 4:33 pm
    I don’t care that they won, because it doesn’t change the fact that Mac Jones is a horrible quarterback. He’s putrid, horrible, untalented, pathetic, garbage!! He almost overthrew Myers for that gimme go ahead TD, and then he’s smiling as he walked off the field after FAILING to get a first down with just over 2 minutes to go which allowed Miami to have a chance at the end. Even if they get in they can’t win with this garbage can. Give me Baker Mayfield any day of the week over this kid

    ——————————-
    I certainly don't have Jones locked in as a franchise cornerstone or anything, but I would definitely take him over Mayfield. I would take him over a lot of guys including his entire draft class excepting maybe Lawrence. He's far from horrible. Given where the Pats were with a cap problem and lack of draft capital coming off their big run the QB situation and the team around him have been better than anyone could have imagined. And the folks that were celebrating the Pats spiraling into obscurity at the end of the Newton year really had their joy short lived as the team scored well in the draft and made good moves to be back peeking into the playoffs last year, and here we are with it being a question again. There was never going to be a smooth transition from the Brady era, but this has been about as 'least rough' as anyone could have hoped. Nothing is a lock with Jones or the team, but calling any of it garbage (other than oline and OC) is not accurate either.

  27. This game has proven 1 fact – Bridgewater isn’t a QB2 in this league….not even a QB3 for that matter. The Fish will once again rebuild the team in the offseason as they’ll need a complete overhaul on Offense & Defense. The Bills will put the Patsy’s out of their misery next week because Allen won’t sit & neither will any other starters so that’ll end the playoff chirping.

  28. Dolfrauds have struck again. Ross is a horrible owner, between taking Tua over Herbert, losing draft picks for tampering and being a generally meddlesom turd. He needs to sell the team to someone like Bezos, who knows how to run a successful business. Put people in charge and step back. 2 playoff appearances in 20 years is absolutely pathetic. Living on past glory, 1972, while it is and was a stellar accomplishment happened 50+ years ago. Time to let that go and move forward. Didn’t give Marino a defense so those years were wasted and continuing to try to plug holes rather than build a better team will just keep the status quo going. Start strong, end weak and play .500 football doesn’t make for a winning tradition.

  29. Nothing has gone right but the pats but they have faught tooth and nail all year,they control their own destiny to make the post season I’m very proud of the players and coaches.

  30. Nothing has gone right but the pats have faught tooth and nail all year,they control their own destiny to make the post season I’m very proud of the players and coaches.

  31. Pats beating Miami is the equivalent of putting lipstick on a pig…..The Bills will DESTROY them next week

  billshistorian says:
    January 1, 2023 at 4:28 pm
    Two observations:
    1. The dolphins are a better team with Tua no matter what his deficiencies are.
    2. Mike McDaniel is not Shanahan. Shanahan can win with any chump QB while McDaniel is winless without Tua.

    Thanks for the intelligent post billshistorian! It beats about 90% of the idiot comments from Dolphin fans.

  steppinginpilesofrexryan says:
    January 1, 2023 at 5:01 pm
    This game has proven 1 fact – Bridgewater isn’t a QB2 in this league….not even a QB3 for that matter. The Fish will once again rebuild the team in the offseason as they’ll need a complete overhaul on Offense & Defense. The Bills will put the Patsy’s out of their misery next week because Allen won’t sit & neither will any other starters so that’ll end the playoff chirping.

    ———————————-

    What chirping? To the fans the Pats fans making the playoffs would be more fun than not making them, but aside from that no one is taking their chances seriously. The only folks this has meaning to are the folks that can't stand the idea, because to them it would sting. Even as these folks celebrate the Pats inevitable playoff loss it will still sting that they got there.

  34. The Bills will DESTROY them next week
    ——
    No matter the result I hope we see a better effort than whatever that was in Foxboro a few weeks ago.

  35. I wouldn’t be so quick to call next week’s result a foregone conclusion. Divison match-ups can be unpredictable. Everyone had KC beating Denver handily today – and that game came down to the last couple of minutes.

    Pats are kind of hanging around. I hope Buffalo doesn’t seem tomorrow as the only game that they need for the 1 seed. The Bills really have to go all out the next TWO weeks to lock that up, which (to me) is what they need to finally break through this year. I think whoever gets that 1 seed in the AFC is winning everything.

  gronkhof says:
    January 1, 2023 at 4:59 pm
    Will the Bills rest starters?
    NE has nothing to lose next week: many are writing them off as “no way beating the Bills”. Its playoffs or golf after next week so expect them to go for broke.


    The Bills can’t rest there starters if they want to keep home field
    They are tied with KC so they have to win out if KC also wins out.
    Bills have the tiebreaker

  37. Miami got tuned up with anorther Pats Def TD from a young deaft pick.

    Misinformation is everywhere in this world of ours.

  39. hilarious the crappy pats have the playoffs in sight, why bother? the will get whupped big time. but it is enjoyable to see both the fins and jets in 3rd and 4th place in the division after all their fans yappin’ all season

  fordbw says:
    January 1, 2023 at 5:18 pm
    Tyreek Hill is happy to finally be playing with a real quarterback.

    00Rate This

    —————

    And, again BB takes out Hill as a non factor even with an undermanned secondary.

  42. Did anyone notice after Tyreek Hill scored and did his back flips that he intentionally left TE Durham Smythe, number 81, hanging there as he was the first person in line to congratulate him? Tyreek appeared to intentionally sidestep him to get to his other buddies to celebrate. I’m not going to suggest a reason for this. Just watch the highlights and decide for yourself.

  billsrthefuture says:
    January 1, 2023 at 5:30 pm
    Hill was a non-factor because the Dolphins had their 3rd string QB playing.

    01Rate This

    —————

    No, it’s becasue Jon Jones is an outstanding player and BB has been scheming well against him for many years.

    As I said when they traded for him….non factor with the blueprint.

  billsrthefuture says:
    January 1, 2023 at 5:30 pm
    Hill was a non-factor because the Dolphins had their 3rd string QB playing.

    ————————-

    Hill was a non factor

  bajer says:
    January 1, 2023 at 5:21 pm
    hilarious the crappy pats have the playoffs in sight, why bother? the will get whupped big time. but it is enjoyable to see both the fins and jets in 3rd and 4th place in the division after all their fans yappin’ all season

    —————————-

    While I do agree with you on their chances in the playoffs if they get there, they are not the worst record still in playoff contention this year. Its a strange year that way.

  47. Besides the Dolphins, who’s the second worst team to be a fan of?

  48. So awesome! The Playoffs wouldn’t even be worth watching if the Patriots aren’t in the thing.

  bozobiden says:
    January 1, 2023 at 4:33 pm
    I don’t care that they won, because it doesn’t change the fact that Mac Jones is a horrible quarterback. He’s putrid, horrible, untalented, pathetic, garbage!! He almost overthrew Myers for that gimme go ahead TD, and then he’s smiling as he walked off the field after FAILING to get a first down with just over 2 minutes to go which allowed Miami to have a chance at the end. Even if they get in they can’t win with this garbage can. Give me Baker Mayfield any day of the week over this kid.
    ———————————————————-
    How do you really feel?

    First of all he’s only in his second year. And he likely has two of the worst offensive coaches or at least, the least knowledgeable, feeding him information 24/7. The Kid likely knows more about offensive football than MP. Patricia may be a rocket scientist but he certainly isn’t a NFL caliber play caller. Also, like other teams have figured out, Miami’s seemed to know NE’s offensive plays far too often today.

    As for failing to get that first down on the 4th down attempt, it was a stupid decision to begin with. Take the FG and go for the points, at worse they don’t get it, (it would have been a 47 yard attempt, NF is clutch under 50 yards), so it would be a 2 pt game. Make it and it’s a 5 point game and they’re not peeing their pants prior to the offside kick because it would then have required a TD for Miami to win and not simply a FG. There was 1:04 left on the clock with no Dolphin timeouts left, so a TD would have been very difficult.

  50. With a legit o line, Jones looked fine as a rookie. He’s getting guys sprinting straight at him from the snap, and many players saying they knew what the Pats were calling. So, two plus two equals the offensive coordinator and/or plan being the culprit for the majority of issues.

  51. This week I predicted 6 straight victories for the Patriots. One down, five to go for New England. Win the next five games and they can hang another banner. They control their own destiny! Fr fr. Once in the playoffs, it’s win or go home for everyone, so what the heck…a man can dream can’t he? And it’s 2023, and I’m dreaming big. No limits. We’re living in an incredibly dysfuctional dystopia. This has to happen. It’s the only thing that can save us. Make it so Darth Belichick! The Empire Returns!!

    Or we just march head long into ww3 and eat bugs. Your choice.

  53. As for failing to get that first down on the 4th down attempt, it was a stupid decision to begin with. Take the FG and go for the points, at worse they don’t get it, (it would have been a 47 yard attempt, NF is clutch under 50 yards), so it would be a 2 pt game. Make it and it’s a 5 point game and they’re not peeing their pants prior to the offside kick because it would then have required a TD for Miami to win and not simply a FG. There was 1:04 left on the clock with no Dolphin timeouts left, so a TD would have been very difficult.
    —-
    I feel bad for anyone that took Pats -2.5.

    Jones should throw it away there. If he gets picked who cares it’s still a better outcome than a sack.

  thaswussup says:
    January 1, 2023 at 5:43 pm
    This week I predicted 6 straight victories for the Patriots. One down, five to go for New England. Win the next five games and they can hang another banner. They control their own destiny! Fr fr. Once in the playoffs, it’s win or go home for everyone, so what the heck…a man can dream can’t he? And it’s 2023, and I’m dreaming big. No limits. We’re living in an incredibly dysfuctional dystopia. This has to happen. It’s the only thing that can save us. Make it so Darth Belichick! The Empire Returns!!

    ————————————

    Lol ~ Pats nation

  55. Misinformation is everywhere in this world of ours.
    —————-

    We read your posts and know all too well.

  56. As a Pats fan I was hoping for a loss today. Does anyone really want to make the playoffs just to get curbstomped for one and done?

    Better to get the highest draft spot possible.

