Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry are expected to play

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2023, 8:32 AM EST
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The Patriots will be short on defensive backs for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but are set to have a couple of offensive players who were listed as questionable on Friday.

According to multiple reports, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and tight end Hunter Henry are expected to play. Stevenson has been dealing with an ankle injury while Henry has a knee injury.

Henry’s presence would help make up for the absence of Jonnu Smith, who was ruled out with a concussion.

The Patriots ruled cornerbacks Marcus Jones (concussion) and Jack Jones (knee) out on Friday. Jack Jones went on injured reserve Saturday, so he will not be back in Week 18 either. Jalen Mills (groin) and Jonathan Jones (chest) are listed as questionable, so the Patriots still have other injury concerns to sort out in the secondary.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry are expected to play

  2. If Stevenson had not have been stupid in the game against the Raiders along with Jakobi Meyers this game could have been the get in the playoffs game this week against the Fins. Henry has been missing in action since the Cardinals game. Stevenson at least has decent games every now and then but his fumbling problem is even worse than Damien Harris.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.