Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with 23-6 win over Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2023, 7:11 PM EST
New York Jets v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

The Seahawks will go into Week 18 with a chance to make the playoffs.

Geno Smith threw a pair of touchdowns in the first half and the Seahawks defense picked Mike White off twice in a 23-6 win that moves them to 8-8 on the season. With the Commanders losing on Sunday, the Seahawks will be able to book a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Rams next weekend and a Packers loss to the Lions.

That’s far from a sure thing, but it’s also far from where many people thought this team would be when the season got underway. Smith has been better than expected as the team’s starting quarterback, rookie Ken Walker has thrived as the lead running back and the Seahawks have prime draft assets from the Russell Wilson trade to use as they continue building the team this offseason.

Walker ran 23 times for 133 yards on Sunday and now has 936 rushing yards on the season. The team did have wide receiver Tyler Lockett leave with a leg injury and linebacker Jordyn Brooks was ruled out with a knee injury, so they may not be available to help the final push for a postseason berth.

The Jets will not be making any push. Sunday’s loss was their sixth in the last seven games and that collapse has eliminated them from the playoffs.

White was 23-of-46 for 240 yards in his return to the lineup and quarterback questions will once again be front and center for the Jets this offseason because neither White nor Zach Wilson had done enough to go into next season as the definite starter. Given how much promise this season once held, there could also be changes coming to the coaching staff of a team that looked destined for a better ending when they were 6-3.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with 23-6 win over Jets

  3. I hope the Jets won’t Jets and fire Salah. I think he’s an excellent coach. For whatever reason, Wilson is done and White isn’t the answer. They should get either Carr or Jimmy G to provide some stability.

  4. I loved it in the 2019 playoffs when the Packers earned the game ending 1st down against the Seahawks and Pete Carroll threw a tantrum like a toddler at the candy rack in the store.

  5. I’m not breaking new ground here. Zach Wilson is not the answer, but neither is Mike white.

  6. Seahawks are in good position with their draft capital ( thanks Denver ) for a good run the next 3-4 years. QB is not the problem, defense , defense, defense

  8. @Calvin Hobbes….Isn’t that your 205,486th time posting that? It’s gotten more stale than moldy bread

  9. If Seattle had kept first ballot HOF QB Russell Wilson, they may be undefeated.

  10. Lol @ The Jetsies

    They lost to yet another former 1st rd bust QB. They’re everyhere in the league!

    bawahha

  11. The Jets have only won 2 games since they lost their two best offensive players for the year (Breece Hall and AVT) in the Broncos game.

  12. Objectively, Robert Saleh is not a very good coach. This team never looks ready to play.

  13. touchback6 says:
    January 1, 2023 at 7:42 pm
    Lol @ The Jetsies

    They lost to yet another former 1st rd bust QB. They’re everyhere in the league!

    bawahha

    Beantown Troll never disappoints.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.