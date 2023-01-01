Seahawks stretch lead to 17-3

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2023, 4:52 PM EST
New York Jets v Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks got off on the right foot early in the first quarter against the Jets on Sunday and the start of the second quarter looks just as good.

Geno Smith hit tight end Tyler Mabry for a seven-yard touchdown on the second play of the quarter and the Seahawks are now up 17-3 at home. Mabry played six games for the Seahawks last season, but never caught a pass so the practice squad elevation’s first NFL reception was a productive one.

Smith set up the touchdown with a short flip to running back DeeJay Dallas while scrambling. Dallas took the ball for a 41-yard gain to set the Seahawks up inside the Jets’ 10-yard-line.

Smith is now 7-9 for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Jets quarterback Mike White is 4-of-9 for 59 yards and an interception that the Seahawks were able to turn into a field goal.

1 responses to “Seahawks stretch lead to 17-3

  1. We’ll see how much pride the Jets have when they play in Miami next week with no chance of making the playoffs. It will be a marker for what to expect in the 2023 season.

