Source: Teddy Bridgewater believed to have a broken finger on right hand

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2023, 6:00 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday’s loss to the Patriots with a right finger injury and head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t have much of an update on his availability for Week 18 after the game, but it doesn’t look good.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Bridgewater is believed to have a broken finger. Bridgewater hit his hand on a helmet while throwing a pass that Patriots safety Kyle Dugger intercepted and returned for a touchdown. Bridgewater got planted to the turf while trying to make a tackle during the return.

“I don’t know the severity. I believe it was on making the tackle on the pick-six, but that’s something that we’ll find out more in the coming days,” McDaniel said.

Skylar Thompson replaced Bridgewater and may be making a Week 18 start against the Jets with Tua Tagovailoa currently in the concussion protocol.

5 responses to “Source: Teddy Bridgewater believed to have a broken finger on right hand

  1. He wouldn’t have made a difference anyways. Played great in his Saints tenure but as always the Dolphins always make moves to acquire a player on his down years.

  2. Bridgewater is soft as charmin. Can never depend on this guy for anything. He needs to retire.

  3. Bridgewater cant ever seem to catch a break. Not a Dolphins fan but wish him the best

  4. Glad it happened, Theodore Bridge Too Far. Always overrated. Somehow still employed.

  5. Every so often, I ask myself why I enjoy watching a game where the players’ bodies get so mangled.

