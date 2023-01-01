Sunday Night Football: Ravens use Cameron Heyward’s penalty for late score, 10-3 lead at half

Posted by Charean Williams on January 1, 2023, 9:46 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
Sunday Night Football is going as expected in Baltimore.

The teams combined for 38 runs, 19 passes, 12 completions, 271 yards and 13 points in the first half. The Ravens lead 10-3 at halftime.

Cameron Heyward‘s unnecessary roughness penalty with 11 seconds left, after stopping J.K. Dobbins short of the line to gain on third down, cost the Steelers four points. It is unclear what Heyward did to draw the flag as both teams were tussling in the pile.

Instead of Justin Tucker kicking a chip-shot field goal, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely on the next play. It came with seven seconds left in the half.

Tucker connected on a 30-yard field goal earlier in the quarter.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell‘s struggles continue. He went 1-for-2, making a 21-yard attempt and missing off the right upright on a 48-yard try. Since returning from injury on Dec. 11, Boswell is only 4-of-8.

He missed twice last week.

For the season, Bowell is 16-for-24.

Huntley has completed 7 of 9 passes for 41 yards and the late score. Dobbins has 10 carries for 65 yards.

Kenny Pickett has gone 5-of-10 for 42 yards. Najee Harris has 10 carries for 49 yards and Jaylen Warren five for 48.

6 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Ravens use Cameron Heyward’s penalty for late score, 10-3 lead at half

  2. I can’t believe as a Bengals fan I have to root for future practice squad QB Pickett to beat the Ravens.

  3. Painful game to watch. Ravens vs. Steelers games should not be televised. Pickett is awful. Huntley plays like a high school QB. 2 offenses stuck in the 1980s. 2 bad football teams. Shameful. Embarrassing.

  5. gottasayit says:
    January 1, 2023 at 9:48 pm
    Ravens running a high school offense. I had to turn the game off.
    _______________________
    Actually Greg Roman is the type of coordinator that watches nfl tape across multiple eras. When he was with the bills he show players tape and run plays from 1970s cowboys. He always got accused of running a college offense, but no. He is more historical.

  6. Bengals fans are smiling watching this game knowing that Burrow and the Bengals will own this division for the next decade.

