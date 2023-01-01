Teddy Bridgewater leaves with finger injury

Getty Images

The Dolphins already are missing Tua Tagovailoa. Now, Teddy Bridgewater is out.

Skylar Thompson is in at quarterback for the Dolphins late in the third quarter and will try to save their fading playoff hopes.

Bridgewater was injured when his hand hit the helmet of Josh Uche on an interception that Kyle Dugger returned 39 yards for a touchdown. Bridgewater took a stiff arm from Dugger as he attempted to make the tackle before the end zone.

The Dolphins list Bridgewater with an injury to his right finger on his throwing hand. They say he is questionable to return, but he is sitting on the bench and looks unlikely to return.

Bridgewater took some throws on the sideline, and it didn’t appear he could grip the ball.

The Patriots took a 16-14 lead on Dugger’s return, the seventh defensive touchdown for the team this season. Nick Folk missed the extra point.