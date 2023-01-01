Tom Brady keeps producing at a high level

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2023
Most players retire not because they’ve lost interest in playing, but because they no longer can.

At 45, Tom Brady still can.

He racked up 432 passing yards on Sunday, completing 34 of 45 throws. Per the NFL, he now has 11 career games with at least 400 passing yards and three touchdown passes, one short of the all-time record of 12, held by Drew Brees.

Brady also has 131 career 300-yard passing games, tying him with Brees for the most ever, including the playoffs.

Brady, with 477 completions, is only eight behind the single-season record he set last year, of 485. He passed Brees’ prior record of 471 from 2016 on Sunday.

Brady also is the first player in NFL history with at least 30 completed passes in five consecutive games. He’s the first player ever with at least 30 completions in 10 games in the same reason.

So, basically, Brady is still getting it done. Why would he stop now?

  3. Has Tommy even beaten a good team this year? Cowboys in week 1? The game where Tommy had an 87 rating and the Bucs defense held Dallas to 3 points? Does that really count as beating a good team? Not sure about that but I guess it counts on the scoreboard. That’s it cause I can’t think of any other good team they beat. Huh. Weird

  4. Brady fatigue is real. But are there 10 better NFL quarterbacks playing right now? 5? How many of them are within a decade of his age? I get tired of hearing about him, but he’s truly a phenomenon.

