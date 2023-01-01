Tom Brady throws for 432 yards, Bucs clinch NFC South with 30-24 win over Panthers

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 1, 2023, 4:30 PM EST
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It’s been an ugly season for Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers will be back in the postseason.

Quarterback Tom Brady and receiver Mike Evans went off on Sunday, leading the team to a 30-21 victory to clinch the NFC South and guarantee a home playoff game.

Brady threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns and all three went to Evans. The receiver out of Texas A&M caught three long touchdowns of 63, 57, and 30 yards. The 57-yard score and 30-yard TD came on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter and put the Bucs ahead 24-21.

Evans finished with 10 catches for 207 yards with three scores.

Then Brady took in a QB sneak for a touchdown to put the game out of reach with 1:58 left in the contest.

That was set up by a Sam Darnold strip-sack, which Anthony Nelson forced and nose tackle Vita Vea recovered.

The Panthers kicked a field goal to narrow the Bucs’ lead to 30-24 with 59 seconds left. And with three timeouts, Carolina forced a three-and-out for Tampa Bay to get the ball back.

But the snap was low on Jake Camarda‘s punt and he somehow had to get the ball away after fielding it and running to his left. An illegal man downfield penalty backed the Bucs up 5 yards, but it also took precious seconds on the clock for Carolina’s last opportunity.

The Panthers tried a Stanford Band play as time expired, but it was to no avail. The Bucs were officially back in the postseason with a 30-24 victory.

Darnold had three turnovers in the contest with two lost fumbles and an interception. He also had another fumble that he recovered. He finished 23-of-37 passing for 341 yards with three TDs.

D.J. Moore had six catches for 117 yards with a touchdown.

The Panthers had trouble running the ball, gaining just 73 yards on 23 carries — 3.2 yards per attempt.

The win puts the Buccaneers at 8-8 and division champions. They will close the regular season at the 6-10 Falcons in Week 18.

The 6-10 Panthers will be at the Saints next week. But they have been eliminated from postseason contention.

26 responses to “Tom Brady throws for 432 yards, Bucs clinch NFC South with 30-24 win over Panthers

  1. The fans who hate this result most are not fans Cowboys, but fans of Belichick and Patriots.

  2. But I thought he was all done? I thought he couldn’t throw deep? I thought he had checked out?? Wahahahahahaha Here we go he’s laser focused on number 8…

  3. So I guess Mike Evans can still play like a top 3 receiver after all. See what happens when you can, you know, get your best players the football. Great game big Mike.

  7. Once Brady finds a weakness he keeps attacking it Evans made it easy. That said the Bucs offense finally ran the no huddle for the majority of the game and still got 30 despite missing multiple field goals. The Bucs defense finally got some turnovers too thanks to old reliable Sam Darnold holding onto the ball for too long.

  9. What a horrible season due to some of the worst coaching!
    But what a game when the division crown on the line…

  10. Now we gotta hear‘watch out for Tom Brady’ from the national media despite the fact TB has only beaten chumps all year long. They have been pathetic against any semblance of a quality team.

  13. Calvin Hobbes says:
    January 1, 2023 at 4:43 pm
    Otto Graham has 7 chips, I guess he is the GOAT.
    ————————————–
    Otto Graham never played in a Super Bowl.

  14. The fans who hate this result most are not fans Cowboys, but fans of Belichick and Patriots

    _____

    Why would the Cowboy fans care? Neither team is in their division and they already have a wild card game locked up.

  16. The game against Atlanta next week is meaningless, but I hope the Buccaneers win so that Brady’s streak of never having a losing season as a starting quarterback in high school, college and the pros remains intact.

  17. Great game by Evans today. Won that game by himself with a little help from Sam Darnold being Sam Darnold. Not many receivers out there can put their offense on his back and carry them all by himself like Evans did today.

    That’s a luxury that literally any QB, system or otherwise can take advantage of.

  18. GMG is fuming…
    _________________________________________________

    He will, of course, avoid this article like the plague. All the hot garbage he’s been spewing the last few days just washed down the tubes. Brady’s arm looked great, at 45 no less. He had another patented 4th quarter comeback. While he has certainly lost a step this year he is still a very dangerous QB and doing things at age 45 that no one ever has. It’s ok to just admit to being wrong and give the guy his due…….we won’t see that from GMG though.

  19. Not only have folks here been consistently wrong about Brady, more egg on the face is coming with Stidham’s performance against SF.

  20. GoodellMustGo says:
    January 1, 2023 at 5:26 pm
    Great game by Evans today. Won that game by himself with a little help from Sam Darnold being Sam Darnold. Not many receivers out there can put their offense on his back and carry them all by himself like Evans did today.

    That’s a luxury that literally any QB, system or otherwise can take advantage of.

    Can you say “trying too hard “ ?

  21. flash1224 says:
    January 1, 2023 at 5:42 pm
    GoodellMustGo says:
    January 1, 2023 at 5:26 pm
    Great game by Evans today. Won that game by himself with a little help from Sam Darnold being Sam Darnold. Not many receivers out there can put their offense on his back and carry them all by himself like Evans did today.

    That’s a luxury that literally any QB, system or otherwise can take advantage of.

    Can you say “trying too hard “ ?

    —-
    What do you mean? I just made a comment that Evans was awesome today and he carried his offense – which he did. 🤷‍♂️

  22. I always thought Brady and Belichick made a deal with the devil. Now I know it was only Tom.

  25. The Tommy fan club makes me giggle so much 😄 I give Evans credit for being a great player carrying his team today and they get mad for some reason lololololololololol. Lololol. Lol. Lol. Lololololol

    #RentFree

  26. Cj Henderson better say his rookie money deal cause he’s playing himself out of the leakage. Some pretty bad play by him and allowing Evans to constantly beat him deep.

