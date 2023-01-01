Tyler Lockett is expected to play

Getty Images

The Seahawks can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss on Sunday and it looks like they’ll have one of their top offensive players back in the lineup as they try to avoid that fate.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that wide receiver Tyler Lockett will play against the Jets. Lockett broke a bone in his hand in Week 15 and missed last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs after having surgery.

He returned to practice this week with a plate and screws in his left hand. Head coach Pete Carroll said on Friday that he looked good in those workouts and now he’ll be part of the team’s bid for their eighth win of the season.

Running back Travis Homer (ankle), right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee), safety Ryan Neal (knee), running back Ken Walker (ankle), and defensive tackle Al Woods (Achilles) are also questionable for Seattle. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder, wrist) is listed as doubtful.