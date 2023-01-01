Vikings get a field goal after a blocked punt, but Packers return the kickoff for a touchdown

Posted by Charean Williams on January 1, 2023, 4:48 PM EST
The Vikings struck first in the NFC North battle in Green Bay, but it was a win-win for the Packers.

Josh Metellus blocked Pat O'Donnell‘s punt, and Packers safety Dallin Leavitt covered it at the 1-yard line. The Vikings, though, didn’t get any closer.

Kirk Cousins threw incomplete before Preston Smith stopped Dalvin Cook for no gain. The Vikings lost center Austin Schlottmann on the play, with Schlottman carted off with a left ankle injury. He will not return, with the Vikings ruling him out.

Chris Reed, the third-string center, replaced him and allowed T.J. Slaton to stop Cook for a 1-yard loss. Greg Joseph kicked a 21-yard field goal.

Keisean Nixon, who was questionable to play, returned Joseph’s ensuing kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown.

The Packers lead 7-3 with neither team having picked up a first down. They have combined for 12 yards.

2 responses to “Vikings get a field goal after a blocked punt, but Packers return the kickoff for a touchdown

  1. Sorry Viking fans but there’s only one playoff caliber team on the field today and it’s the Packers. Not rubbing it in but the facts speak for themselves. The Vikings can’t get in the end zone from the 1 yd line, and the special teams collapses like a cheap cardboard box. Not how you want to go into the playoffs and I’m sure you’ll agree.

